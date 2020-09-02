Kendall Jenner Gives Her Hiking Bodysuit an Edgy Twist in Camo Yeezy Boots

Kendall Jenner took herself on a hike this week in an effortlessly-chic style.

The 24-year-old model shared a look at her scenic views on Instagram this morning as she made her way through rocky terrain. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star prepped for the activity in a thin-strap black athletic bodysuit, also considered a unitard, matched to boots from her brother-in-law Kanye West’s line.

The media personality opted for a camouflage pair of lace-up Yeezy boots from West’s Season 5 collection that debuted in 2017. The neutral-toned design featured classic nature-inspired elements atop a durable canvas upper to help blend in on hikes and more, all atop a jagged outsole that resembles similar designs from the Adidas Yeezy slides and boots from the recent Yeezy Season 8. Though the pairs once retailed for $550 at the time of launch, the style now resells from $623 to $1,000 on StockX.com in limited sizing.

Yeezy Season 5 Canvas Boots in Camo. CREDIT: Courtesy of StockX

The camo boots fall in line with Kendall’s typical style repertoire; her close often includes more of an edgy, tomboyish touch, adding in pieces like chunky Prada combat boots and Dr. Marten brogues. Still, the older Jenner sister appreciates a trending sneaker just like her youngest sibling, Kylie Jenner, previously stepping out in then-unreleased Casablanca x New Balance 327 that first debuted at Paris Fashion Week fall ’20.

Beyond her personal shoe style, the supermodel previously starred in campaigns for Longchamp, Stuart Weitzman, Versace and other major fashion powerhouses. Together Kendall and Kylie successfully an eponymous brand as well; the Kendall + Kylie label serves up apparel, footwear and accessories.

