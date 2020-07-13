Re-route my subscription: Click here

Kendall Jenner Anchors Her ’90s-Inspired Night-Out Look With Western Boots

By Ella Chochrek
Kendall Jenner
It may be 2020, but when it comes to fashion, Kendall Jenner is looking back to a different decade: the 1990s.

For a dinner date with pal Fai Khadra last night at Nobu in Malibu, Calif., Jenner opted for a minimalist ensemble with major ’90s vibes. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star sported a black bodysuit tucked into dark jeans with a frayed hemline. She cinched her jeans in at the waist with a black belt that appeared to be fabricated from leather.

Kendall Jenner wears an all-black look with Western boots in Malibu, Calif. on July 12.
CREDIT: MEGA
On her feet, Jenner sported brown Western boots with a blunted toe and a low block heel. The shoes seemed to have a suede upper with leather accents at the heel. The supermodel wore her brunette locks down and accessorized with simple gold jewelry, opting for a bangle and hoop earrings. She kept safe in a beige face mask, which appeared to be from older sister Kim Kardashian’s Skims brand. (The Skims masks, which sold for $8 in a variety of neutral colorways, are currently sold out, but customers can be added to the waitlist now at the brand’s site.)

A close-up look at Kendall Jenner’s Western boots.
CREDIT: MEGA

Jenner’s wardrobe is filled with plenty of designer shoes, such as Aminda Muaddi sandals, Prada combat boots and Stuart Weitzman pumps. When it comes to her off-duty style, the catwalker typically likes to dress down, selecting sneakers or low-heeled boots over heels. More affordable footwear favorites of hers include Nike Air Force 1s, Birkenstock sandals and Converse Chuck Taylors.

Arguably the world’s most famous model, Jenner has plenty of high-profile partnerships in the fashion space. In recent months, she has starred in campaigns for labels such as Calvin Klein and Liu Jo, as well as appeared on the runway for brands including Burberry, Tom Ford and Versace. What’s more, the A-lister has her own apparel and accessories brand, called Kendall + Kylie, alongside younger sister Kylie Jenner.

Click through the gallery for a look at Kendall Jenner’s style evolution through the years.

