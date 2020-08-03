Kendall Jenner’s Summery All-White Look Includes Affordable ‘Ugly’ Birkenstock Sandals

Kendall Jenner stepped out in the world’s hottest shoe on Sunday. According to global fashion search platform Lyst, Birkenstock’s Arizona sandals is the top product right now so it’s no surprise that Jenner is also a fan on the comfortable style.

She was spotted at the Soho House in Malibu, Calif. over the weekend with her dog, wearing an all-white summery ensemble. The model paired a white cropped tank with matching high-waisted pants and the Birkenstock two-strap sandals, which retails for $100. Jenner completed the look with a Skims face mask, black sunglasses and a tiny handbag.

Kendall Jenner stepped out in summer whites and matching Birkenstock sandals. CREDIT: Mega Celebrity support, including the likes of Jenner, Reese Witherspoon, Ellen DeGeneres and Kanye West, has helped push sales for the popular Birkenstock sandals. Birkenstock Americans CEO David Kahan told FN in May that the company’s “online search metrics have never been higher, and our social media and editorial mentions have been amazing.” He said, “When times are uncertain, people look for products that give them a degree of certainty,” he noted. “Look at iconic products like Stan Smith, Adidas, Nike Air Force One. They [offer] an emotionally satisfying purchase — you feel good about buying them.”

In the second quarter, searches for the Arizona sandal spiked by 225% over the quarter, added the Lyst report, with many retailers selling out of the style.

To Buy: Birkenstock’s Arizona Two-Strap Sandal, $100.

Jenner, herself, has been seen wearing Birkenstock slides in a beige colorway in cooler temperatures, too. Instead of going barefoot she opted for cozy socks last year in September paired with Adidas sweatpants, for instance. She’s also styled the shoes with denim shorts and a white button-up on another occasion.

The Arizona style has also received the designer update over the years having collaborated with labels such as Valentino, Rick Owens and Proenza Schouler. And the Germany-based company’s Arizona fits right in with the current “ugly” sandal trend — which has seen fashionistas embracing orthopedic-looking and sport-leaning comfort styles.

Other fans include Kristen Bell, Paris Jackson and Emma Roberts. To see more celebs in the style, click through the gallery.

To Buy: Women’s Mad Love Prudence Footbed Sandals, $23.

To Buy: Madden Girl Double-Buckle White Slide Sandals, $26.



To Buy: Women’s Neida EVA Two Band Slide Sandals, $15.