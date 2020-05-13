Re-route my subscription: Click here

Kendall Jenner Is Sporty-Chic in Bike Shorts & Her Boyfriend’s Nike Air Force 1 Collab

By Ella Chochrek
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner is taking on one of TikTok’s biggest dance crazes.

The supermodel did the “Savage – Tiger King Remix” dance challenge yesterday on her friend Gigi Khadra’s account. In the video, Jenner sported an oversize Aerosmith band T-shirt with black bike shorts.

For footwear, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star selected her NBA star boyfriend Devin Booker’s Nike Air Force 1 sneaker collaboration. Debuted in June 2019 with a $100 price tag, the Devin Booker x Nike Air Force 1 LV8 comes in a Barley Grey, Moon Particle, and Pale Ivory color palette, with a “D-Book” hangtag and embroidered text on the heel tab reading “No Sir.” The shoe is finished with a classic white rubber outsole. Although the Nike Air Force 1 LV8 is no longer available for retail value, it can be purchased now on the Farfetch website for $205.

Nike Air Force 1 LV8, Devin Booker x Nike Air Force 1
Originally released in 1982 as a basketball sneaker, the Air Force 1 has become a go-to lifestyle silhouette. The silhouette has been a canvas for many collaborators, including Off-White designer Virgil Abloh, hip-hop star Travis Scott and ex-NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Off-duty, Jenner’s shoe wardrobe tends to be casual, containing everything from Birkenstock sandals to Dr. Martens boots. Nike Air Force 1s have also made many appearances on the A-lister’s feet within the past few months. On the red carpet and for other major events, Jenner unsurprisingly likes to choose heels, with past choices including pairs from Amina Muaddi, Stuart Weitzman and Yeezy.

Kendall Jenner, celebrity style, yoga pants, nike air force 1s, zebra purse, and Ben Simmons Enjoy Cozy Sunday Brunch Together as they Rekindle their Flame after New Years Reunion. After his team played the Knicks on Saturday night, Ben and Kendall stuck around the city, grabbing brunch at Bubby's in Tribeca together on Sunday. The couple grabbed a window seat in the back corner and smiled and chatted happily during their meal. They left wearing matching black sweatsuits .Pictured: Kendall Jenner,Ben SimmonsRef: SPL5141390 190120 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: DIGGZY / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Portugal Rights
Kendall Jenner in a cozy outfit with Nike Air Force 1s on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020.
Kendall Jenner, sheer blouse, bra top, mom jeans, nike air force 1s, by far bag, celebrity style, miami
Kendall Jenner wears Nike Air Force 1s while out and about in Miami on Feb. 3, 2020.
