Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid Wear Coordinating Chunky Boots In NYC

For their Galentine’s Day brunch, Kendall Jenner’s and Bella Hadid’s coordinating edgy ensembles did not disappoint. The close friends and modeling duo were spotted at Bubby’s in the SoHo neighborhood of Manhattan in New York City wearing leather-focused looks and chunky boots.

Hadid was seen in an oversized collared leather shirt and coordinating straight leg trousers. Underneath, in the spirit of the holiday, the 23-year-old chose to pair these biker-inspired pieces with more traditionally feminine pieces. She wore a baby pink shirt and accessorized with a short, layered pearl necklace featuring gold hardware. For shoes, Hadid opted for a pair of her go-to Dr. Marten boots.

FN named the brand’s signature 1460 lace-up boot shoe of the year for 2019 and it seems the model has been an avid wearer of the trendy and timeless brand for some time now. Hadid wore a pair of Church boots for her birthday back in October 2019. She also was spotted in these same boots on Instagram that same month.

Kendall Jenner long has been a fan of the combat boot aesthetic, too. For brunch, the 24-year-old was spotted in a Prada shoe that happens to be one of Hadid’s favorite versions of the combat boot. She once again wore a pair of Prada Monolith boots, which appear to be sold out at nearly every retailer since the star became an avid wearer of the silhouette.

The boot features a calf leather construction and straps with detachable nylon patches along the sides. The shoes have a 2-inch rubber lugged sole. They also feature a lace-up front with a knee-high shaft. Jenner styled the boots this time with a pair of cow print pants with a crossover waistband. She also wore a fitted leather blazer and white cropped shirt to finish the ensemble.