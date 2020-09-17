Kelsea Ballerini Hits the ACM Awards Red Carpet in Red Sequin Leopard Western Boots & Matching Minidress

Kelsea Ballerini made an appearance at the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards in Tennessee on Wednesday night. The singer walked the red carpet in sparkly leopard number.

She later took the stage to sing “Hole in the Bottle,” wearing the same Raisa Vanessa look. The red and pink sequin ensemble featured sculptural shoulder pads, long sleeves and a miniskirt with a draped sash. She paired the dress with matching kitten heel Western boots. The shoes were also adorned with red leopard print in sequin.

Kelsea Ballerini onstage at the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards, singing “Hole in the Bottle.” CREDIT: CBS

Ballerini, who is one of the most-fashionable artists in country music, is also nominated for the ACM Awards Female Artist of the Year Award tonight alongside Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert and Kacey Musgraves.

Keith Urban is hosting the show for the first time and is set to take the stage at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville. He is also up for the Male Artist of the Year award. A few winners have already been announced for a selection of awards, including “Remember You Young” by Thomas Rhett for Video of the Year, as well as Tenille Townes and Riley Green for Female and Male Artists of the Year, respectively. Dan + Shay took home the Duo of the Year trophy.

Plus, for the first time in seven years, Taylor Swift leads the lineup of performances for the show, many of which will take place with distanced precautions at the Bluebird Cafe and the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

Other performers include Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani, Trisha Yearwood, Tim McGraw and more. Stay tuned for more coverage.