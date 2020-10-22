Kelsea Ballerini Glows Like a Disco Ball in a Tom Ford Minidress With Snake-Effect Sandals

Kelsea Ballerini said she’s just “playin dress up” tonight in Nashville at the CMT Music Awards — and her look had the Midas touch.

The singer made a glowing arrival on the red carpet in a gold vintage paillette minidress by Tom Ford. The short hemline gave plenty of room for her sinuous sandals by Rene Caovilla that came with crystal-embellished straps that snaked up her legs.

Kelsea Ballerini arrives at the 2020 CMT Music Awards in Tom Ford with Rene Caovilla sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of CMT

Detail of Kelsea Ballerini’s Rene Caovilla sandals CREDIT: Getty Images for CMT

The sandals feature a square-toe profile, which has been embraced by social media stars and celebrities throughout spring.

The CMT Music Awards air live tonight at 8 p.m. ET on CMT with simulcasts on MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, Pop and TV Land. Celebrating the best in country music, the show serves as the only major fan-voted award ceremony in the industry.

In light of the current health climate, tonight’s event will be held with proper social distancing in Nashville featuring outdoor performances across the city. Serving as co-hosts are Sarah Hyland, Ashley McBryde and Kane Brown as they lead the star-studded pack of singers and presenters featured in tonight’s lineup — think Taylor Swift, Noah Cyrus, Katy Perry and more amongst show veterans like Luke Combs, Little Big Town and Shania Twain.

