Kelsea Ballerini Is a Glamorous Bouquet in Red Floral Gown and Matching Dolce & Gabbana Heels at CMA Awards

Kelsea Ballerini has arrived on the red carpet at the 2020 Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday night in Nashville, and she did not disappoint.

The “Miss Me More” singer looked like a glamorous bouquet in a red floral gown that was adorned with roses and green leaves. She paired the bold look with a pair of Dolce & Gabbana floral-appliquéd satin sandals, which retail for $2,575 on Moda Operandi.

She pulled the look together with a red lip and her hair slicked back, flowing down past her shoulders.

Kelsea Ballerini at The 54th Annual CMA Awards. CREDIT: Jamie Schramm/CMA

Ballerini hasn’t shied away from daring looks at the CMA Awards. Last year, the country crooner wore a teal sequined two-piece ensemble, which exposed her midriff and legs.

Ballerini will be performing her track “Hole in the Bottle” at the 54th annual ceremony. Her performance was announced on Twitter by the Country Music Association just hours before the show, prompting the songstress to crack a joke.

“I swear I just came here to unwind and have one drink,” Ballerini wrote on Twitter.

Ballerini’s appearance comes as other stars, including Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris, have also hit the red carpet.

Lambert, who is up for seven awards tonight, looked dainty in a pink sculptural look. Her dress was detailed with exaggerated shoulders, ruching and long sleeves. The “Settling Down” singer paired Stuart Weitzman’s pink fluorescent matte Anny pumps with her dress and a matching shimmery clutch.

Miranda Lambert at the 2020 CMA Awards. CREDIT: Jamie Schramm/CMA

Other guests at the 2020 CMA Awards include Chris Stapleton, Charles Kelley, Lady A, Gabby Barrett, Charlie Puth, Luke Combs, Rascal Flatts, Florida Georgia Line, Thomas Rhett and Eric Church.

