Pregnant Katy Perry Performs at the Women’s T20 World Cup in Pink Boots

Katy Perry took the stage at the Women’s T20 World Cup in Melbourne, Australia today, where she put on an International Women’s Day-themed show.
The pop star, who recently announced she’s expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom, performed some of her biggest hits like “Firework” and “Roar.” Before the final match between Australia and India, Perry showed off a short pink and purple dress featuring hearts, peace signs and Venus symbols, which represents women. She also wore pale pink patent leather thigh-high boots for the occasion.
For another look, the 35-year-old “Witness” singer wore a purple sleeveless minidress with a Venus symbol print and the same pointy-toed, chunky-heel boots.
For her final performance, the shoe designer changed into white sneakers, which she paired with a pink PVC jumpsuit featuring a large yellow flower detail and a flowy cape.
