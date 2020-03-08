Pregnant Katy Perry Performs at the Women’s T20 World Cup in Pink Boots

Katy Perry performing at the Women's T20 World Cup in Melbourne, Australia.

Katy Perry took the stage at the Women’s T20 World Cup in Melbourne, Australia today, where she put on an International Women’s Day-themed show.

The pop star, who recently announced she’s expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom, performed some of her biggest hits like “Firework” and “Roar.” Before the final match between Australia and India, Perry showed off a short pink and purple dress featuring hearts, peace signs and Venus symbols, which represents women. She also wore pale pink patent leather thigh-high boots for the occasion.

Katy Perry performs before the start of the Women’s T20 World Cup cricket final match between Australia and India in Melbourne. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For another look, the 35-year-old “Witness” singer wore a purple sleeveless minidress with a Venus symbol print and the same pointy-toed, chunky-heel boots.

Katy Perry performing again in the same pink patent boots and a purple mini dress featuring a Venus symbol print for International Women’s Day. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For her final performance, the shoe designer changed into white sneakers, which she paired with a pink PVC jumpsuit featuring a large yellow flower detail and a flowy cape.

Katy Perry wearing a pink PVC jumpsuit featuring a yellow flower detail and a cape. CREDIT: Shutterstock

