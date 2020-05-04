Katy Perry Teams Kooky Toilet Paper Costume With Trendy Square-Toe Sandals

Katy Perry is bringing some humor to quarantine.

The singer, who is pregnant with her first child, posed on Instagram yesterday in a funky toilet paper roll costume. She teamed the custom outfit with a pink headband, white statement earrings and pink and yellow square-toe sandals. The bold look came as Perry promoted the latest episode of “American Idol,” for which she serves as a judge.

Square-toe shoes are having a moment thanks to fashion’s ongoing obsession with all things ’90s. Previously consider a faux pas (particularly on the men’s end), the style has become a wardrobe staple for “It” girls such as Emily Ratajkowski, Kendall Jenner and Dua Lipa.

When it comes to her pandemic-themed wardrobe choices for “American Idol” tapings, Perry appears to be on something of a roll. For last week’s episode, the first shot since the beginning of the stay-at-home orders, the “Dark Horse” hit maker suited up in a hand sanitizer bottle outfit.

Fans of Perry’s likely aren’t surprised by her bold costumes, as the A-lister has become known for her whimsical approach to dressing throughout her career. That unconventional approach also applies to the songstress’ shoe line, Katy Perry Collections, which she launched in 2016 as a joint venture with Global Brands Group Holding Ltd.

“We have shoes that are staples — we cover the whole gamut of footwear — but mostly the ones that I like to highlight are for that fun, unique individual or someone who is wearing all-black and wants the personality to pop on their feet,” Perry told FN in 2018 of her label. “The styles are fun, a lot of times they’re funny, cutesy. They’re kind of like storytelling shoes.”