Katy Perry Glistens in Iridescent Dress & Jeweled Jelly Flats From Her Own Label

Katy Perry did the ultimate high-low look in her latest Instagram post.

The pop star posed on the photo-sharing platform in an iridescent lavender dress from Batsheva. The dress features ruffles at the collar, cuffs and skirt, with puff shoulders and a tiered skirt. It retails on Farfetch.com for $420.

For footwear, the “Dark Horse” singer opted for $89 bejeweled jelly flats from her eponymous label. Called The Princess, the shoe boasts a glittery PVC upper, with gemstone accented, a flat sole and a pointed toe. It’s available to shop on the brand’s website now.

Katy Perry Collections was launched in 2016 as a joint venture with Global Brands Group Holding Ltd. Perry’s shoe line focuses on whimsical, unconventional designs that are meant to stand out — and to be conversation starters.

“We have shoes that are staples — we cover the whole gamut of footwear — but mostly the ones that I like to highlight are for that fun, unique individual or someone who is wearing all-black and wants the personality to pop on their feet,” the “American Idol” judge told FN of her line in 2018. “The styles are fun, a lot of times they’re funny, cutesy. They’re kind of like storytelling shoes.”

While Perry often steps out in footwear from her namesake brand, her wardrobe also includes soaring heels from the likes of Femme Shoes, Giuseppe Zanotti and Prada. The “Last Friday Night” hit maker puts together her standout outfits with the assistance of celebrity stylist Samantha Burkhart, who also works with Billie Eilish, Rosalia and Diplo.

