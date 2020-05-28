Pregnant Katy Perry Glistens Like a Disco Ball in Head-to-Heel Balenciaga With the Pointiest Pumps

Katy Perry glistened like a disco ball in head-to-heel silver in her latest Instagram post.

The “American Idol!” judge — who is expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom — sported a full Balenciaga look, including her dress, shoes and earrings. Perry’s midi dress was from the label’s resort ’20 collection. Made from silver plissé-lamé and lined with smooth silk, the dress is cut for a loose, voluminous fit, with wide sleeves and padded shoulders. Net-a-Porter.com stocks the dress for $4,400.

On her feet, Perry sported glittery Balenciaga Knife slingback pumps. The pair features an exaggerated pointed toe, with bow detail on the strap and a small stiletto heel. The style is available for purchase on Cruisefashion.com for 700 pounds, or about $863.

Silver Balenciaga slingback pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of retailer

“Welp. Today’s #SpaceLaunchLive was BUMPED due to weather, but what’s two days when @spacex has been waiting for 18 years… Let’s pray it’s in the cards for Saturday! Set your alarm for the 3:22pm EDT launch, and don’t miss the pregame with me on @Discovery and @ScienceChannel for a historical moment in space travel 🚀,” Perry captioned her Instagram post.

When it comes to fashion, Perry is known for her bold, whimsical looks — often choosing styles from top designer brands such as Prada, Moschino, Carolina Herrera and Valentino. With respect to footwear specifically, the “Roar” singer often selects styles from her namesake label, founded in 2016 a joint venture with Global Brands Group Holding Ltd. She has been spotted wearing Katy Perry Collections everywhere from city streets to red carpets.

