Katy Perry Grounds Her Feet in a Tie-Dye Dress Unconventionally Layered Over Floral Sweats

Katy Perry demonstrated how she keeps grounded in the limelight as she celebrated “Saturn day” over the weekend.

The “Daisies” songstress took to social media to share a calming message with her whopping 108 million followers as she kicked off her shoes to feel the Earth beneath her feet. In a boho-chic ensemble, Perry unconventionally layered a semi-sheer tie-dye dress over what resembled a set of long-sleeve floral pajamas with matching pants.

The new mom, who welcomed her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom in August, is no stranger to comfortable off-duty style. Earlier in the month, the “Firework” singer cast her mail-in ballot in a midi-length chunky knit Hatch sweater dress and a trending pair of shoes — and one extra special addition. Once she placed her vote, the musician threw on a lifesize “I Voted” button made in the form of a giant headpiece to send a clear message.

Perry’s sandals came in the form of Birkenstock’s Arizona Shearling sandals, a classic double-strap pair reimagined with furry interior lining for fall. Complete with a signature cork finish, the shoes can be found for $150 at Zappos.com.

Watch on FN

Considered traditionally “ugly” in the fashion world, the “Dark Horse” star joined the expansive list of celebrities (such as Heidi Klum, Katie Holmes and Chris Pine) switching out their sleek heels for orthopedic-looking or sport-leaning sandals like iterations from Teva, Adidas, Prada and, of course, Birkenstock.

In addition to wearing stylish shoes, the singer also has her own line of footwear. Perry launched her namesake collection in 2016 as a joint venture with Global Brands Group Holding Ltd.

“I like my shoes to tell a story through the heel, [asking]: ‘Can it be this or can it be that?’ I’ve tried to put many a different figure or ornament on the heels just to tell a story and to hopefully start conversations via your feet wherever you’re going, whatever you’re doing,” Perry told FN of her brand in 2018.

Click through the gallery to discover more of Katy Perry’s best and boldest looks over the years.