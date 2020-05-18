Pregnant Katy Perry Blooms in Daisy Halter-Neck Dress & the Pointiest Black Flats

Katy Perry is continuing her fashionable streak from quarantine.

Ahead of her debut television performance of “Daisies” on “American Idol!,” Perry took to social media yesterday to show off her chic ensemble. The “Dark Horse” songstress, who is pregnant with her first child, was clad in a halter-neck chiffon dress from Richard Quinn’s fall ’19 range, which was appropriately covered in daisies. The dress, marked down on the Matches Fashion website by 50%, is currently selling for 895 pounds, or about $1,089.

Perry paired the dress with pointed-toe black flats that had a low-cut vamp and topline and a patent leather-like finish. She completed the look with daisy earrings and a black headband.

“Tune in TONIGHT for the #AmericanIdol grand finale AND my first television performance of #Daisies! 🌼 It all starts at 8/7c on @abcnetwork, and I’ll see you at 4pm PT / 7pm ET on Facebook Live to talk about everything!” the A-lister captioned her Instagram post.

While it’s unclear what brand Perry’s shoes were from, she often can be found in pairs from her namesake label. The “Roar” hit maker launched her shoe and accessories brand, Katy Perry Collections, in 2016 as a joint venture with Global Brands Group Holding Ltd.

“We have shoes that are staples — we cover the whole gamut of footwear — but mostly the ones that I like to highlight are for that fun, unique individual or someone who is wearing all-black and wants the personality to pop on their feet,” Perry told FN in 2018 of her label. “The styles are fun, a lot of times they’re funny, cutesy. They’re kind of like storytelling shoes.”

If you like Perry’s black flats, consider shopping one of the options below that offer a similar look.

To Buy: Sam Edelman Women’s Rodney Ballet Flat, $65.

To Buy: Trotters Estee Flat, $130.

To Buy: M.Gemi The Fortuna, $198.

