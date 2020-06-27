Katy Perry Channels Garden Style in a Flower Pot Look With Sunshine Yellow Pumps

Katy Perry truly bloomed in her latest ensemble.

The “Never Really Over” songstress gave an exclusive performance on the #BeApp as part of Coke Studio Sessions last night. For the occasion, the singer got decked out in an outfit inspired by her new single “Daisies” with a flower-adorned green stripe dress that fit right over her growing baby bump — Perry is currently expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

To bring the look together, she added in a unique headpiece in the shape of a flower pot with a plant sprouting out of it. The color of the headband coordinated as well with Perry’s bright yellow pumps.

Katy Perry performs on the #BeApp in a floral look, June 26. CREDIT: Courtesy of Katy Perry/Instagram

The pointed-toe style included an architectural cone-shaped heel in a contrasting white shade for a full standout style. For those looking to recreate the style, Tory Burch offers a similar silhouette with a bow accent on-sale for $229, discounted from their original price of $328.

The 35-year-old has continued to show off a collection of chic maternity looks since announcing her pregnancy last March. Her baby-bum style includes everything from comfortable T-shirts and sweats to standout ensembles like a full disco ball Balenciaga look with matching slingbacks.

In addition to wearing stylish shoes, the singer also has her own line of footwear. Perry launched her namesake collection in 2016 as a joint venture with Global Brands Group Holding Ltd.

“I like my shoes to tell a story through the heel, [asking]: ‘Can it be this or can it be that?’ I’ve tried to put many a different figure or ornament on the heels just to tell a story and to hopefully start conversations via your feet wherever you’re going, whatever you’re doing,” Perry told FN of her brand in 2018.

