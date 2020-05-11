Katy Perry Is the Chicest Mom-to-Be in Chevron Stripes & Clear-Heeled Sandals From Her Own Label

Katy Perry showed off her expanding baby bump in a chic look yesterday as she promoted the latest episode of “American Idol!”

The mom-to-be celebrated Mother’s Day in a chevron-print cardigan and matching maxi skirt.

For footwear, Perry selected The Landen, a clear-heeled sandal from her eponymous label. The lucite heel measures about 2 inches; the shoes also boast a lightly padded insole and a synthetic sole. They are available to shop on Amazon.com now in a range of fun colorways, with a $70 price tag.

Katy Perry The Landen sandal. CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon.com

Perry completed her look with an 8 Other Reasons necklace, Alison Lou hoop earrings and a Cult Gaia headband.

The chic ensemble was the “Firework” singer’s second of the evening. Earlier in the night, Perry dressed her dog up as Dumbo while she emulated the animated elephant’s mother. The outfit was a fitting choice, as last night’s episode of “American Idol!” had a Disney theme.

Perry launched her shoe and accessories label, Katy Perry Collections, in 2016 as a joint venture with Global Brands Group Holding Ltd.

“We have shoes that are staples — we cover the whole gamut of footwear — but mostly the ones that I like to highlight are for that fun, unique individual or someone who is wearing all-black and wants the personality to pop on their feet,” the “Roar” hit maker told FN in 2018 of her label. “The styles are fun, a lot of times they’re funny, cutesy. They’re kind of like storytelling shoes.”

