Katy Perry’s Peace Sign, Big-Toe Sandals Are Super Groovy — and They’re Just $49

Katy Perry is giving us major ’70s vibes with her latest Instagram post.

The pop star posed on the photo-sharing platform yesterday in a groovy ensemble complete with big-toe sandals from her own brand, Katy Perry Collections. Perry sported a high-necked, semisheer jumpsuit with oversize, square-shaped earrings.

For footwear, the “Dark Horse” hit maker selected The Geli, a style from her eponymous shoe brand. Made of PVC with a buckle closure at the ankle, the sandal features a peace sign at the toe and a psychedelic tie-dye print throughout. Katyperrycollections.com stocks the colorway chosen by Perry as well as other fun variations, all for $49.

CREDIT: Courtesy

Perry also posed with a handbag from her namesake line, selecting The Nadia in a neon pink colorway. The quilted leather bag features perforated peace signs and a crossbody strap; it sells for $89 on the brand’s website.

Big-toe sandals became a major trend in 2019, gaining fans in celebrities such as Bella Hadid, Katie Holmes and Rihanna. Also known as the toe-ring or toe-loop sandal, the style creates separation between the big toe and the other piggies. Apart from that distinction, the silhouette runs the gamut, with both ultracasual and glamorous variations.

Bella Hadid in a Dior Men’s pre-fall ’19 outfit with square-toe, big-toe sandals. CREDIT: Larry Marano/Rex Shutterstock

Katie Holmes wears a midi skirt with Louboutin big-toe mules in New York on Sept. 15. CREDIT: Splash News

Rihanna in Amina Muaddi big-toe sandals for a night out in Barbados on April 27. CREDIT: Splash News

Below, we’ve rounded up some more tie-dye footwear to consider if you’re into Perry’s ’70s vibe.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom Rack

To Buy: Mia Bela Print Slip-On Clog, $20 (was $30).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Blowfish Malibu Play Sneaker, $23 to $80.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Sanuk

To Buy: Sanuk Furreal Classic Flip-Flop, $22 to $50.

Click through the gallery to see 10 times Katy Perry stepped out in shoes from her namesake label.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Want more?

Katy Perry Models Spiky Pineapple Pumps From Her Own Collection

Katy Perry Blooms in Head-to-Heel Florals With the Most Dramatic Sandals