Katy Perry’s Peace Sign, Big-Toe Sandals Are Super Groovy — and They’re Just $49

By Ella Chochrek
Katy Perry
May 2019
May 2019
May 2019
May 2019
Katy Perry is giving us major ’70s vibes with her latest Instagram post.

The pop star posed on the photo-sharing platform yesterday in a groovy ensemble complete with big-toe sandals from her own brand, Katy Perry Collections. Perry sported a high-necked, semisheer jumpsuit with oversize, square-shaped earrings.

For footwear, the “Dark Horse” hit maker selected The Geli, a style from her eponymous shoe brand. Made of PVC with a buckle closure at the ankle, the sandal features a peace sign at the toe and a psychedelic tie-dye print throughout. Katyperrycollections.com stocks the colorway chosen by Perry as well as other fun variations, all for $49.

Katy Perry
CREDIT: Courtesy

Buy: Katy Perry The Geli $49
Perry also posed with a handbag from her namesake line, selecting The Nadia in a neon pink colorway. The quilted leather bag features perforated peace signs and a crossbody strap; it sells for $89 on the brand’s website.

Big-toe sandals became a major trend in 2019, gaining fans in celebrities such as Bella Hadid, Katie Holmes and Rihanna. Also known as the toe-ring or toe-loop sandal, the style creates separation between the big toe and the other piggies. Apart from that distinction, the silhouette runs the gamut, with both ultracasual and glamorous variations.

Bella Hadid, dior mens outfit, floral outfit, black and white outfit, square toes, big toe sandals, shoe style, Dior Men's Show, Backstage, Pre-Fall 2020, Miami, USA - 03 Dec 2019Wearing Dior Men Same Outfit as catwalk model *10490783bl
Bella Hadid in a Dior Men’s pre-fall ’19 outfit with square-toe, big-toe sandals.
CREDIT: Larry Marano/Rex Shutterstock
Katie Holmes, christian louboutin mules, big-toe-sandals, celebrity style, midi skirt, sweater, handbag, grabs a cab in New York CityPictured: Katie HolmesRef: SPL5115746 140919 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Katie Holmes wears a midi skirt with Louboutin big-toe mules in New York on Sept. 15.
CREDIT: Splash News
Rihanna, celebrity style, amina muaddi sandals, green cardigan, bra, cleavage, sunglasses, Rihanna, 31, shows up fashionably late (2:00 AM) in support of her brother, Rorrey's, party (scheduled for 9:00 PM) at Jamestown Bar, Bridgetown Barbados, and is a sight to behold as she shows off her incredible frame. She greets her brother with big smiles before heading into club to have a night out partying.Pictured: Ref: SPL5082802 270419 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Kyle Babb / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Rihanna in Amina Muaddi big-toe sandals for a night out in Barbados on April 27.
CREDIT: Splash News

Below, we’ve rounded up some more tie-dye footwear to consider if you’re into Perry’s ’70s vibe.

MIA Bela Print Slip-On Clog
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom Rack

To Buy: Mia Bela Print Slip-On Clog, $20 (was $30).

Blowfish Malibu tie-dye sneakers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Blowfish Malibu Play Sneaker, $23 to $80.

Sanuk Grateful Dead Collaboration
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sanuk

To Buy: Sanuk Furreal Classic Flip-Flop, $22 to $50.

Click through the gallery to see 10 times Katy Perry stepped out in shoes from her namesake label.

