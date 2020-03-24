Sign up for our newsletter today!

Katy Perry Looks Ready to ‘Roar’ in Animal Prints Down to Her Pointy Stiletto Boots on ‘Idol’ Set

By Claudia Miller
Katy Perry looked ready to “Roar” in her latest look.

The “American Idol” judge shared behind-the-scenes photos with her co-star Luke Bryan last night as their latest episode premiered. While Bryan went country-chic in a metallic jacket, jeans and Western buckled boots, Perry took a chance on the wild side.

Her full black-and-white leopard-print look included a trimmed blazer and a strapless midi-length dress that camouflaged her pointed-toe, knee-high boots. The animal-print pair features a sleek silhouette with a tall stiletto heel.

Since the singing competition is prerecorded, Perry sent a virtual hug to her fellow judges in the caption as she is currently keeping her distance at home; she finished off by saying: “Miss you all and hope you’re staying healthy, safe and at home.”

On Thursday, the “Never Worn White” singer shared a photo of herself in her house satisfying a pickle craving; she is currently expecting her first child with her fiancé, Orlando Bloom.

She joked in the caption writing: “wHaT dAy Is It Even #stayhomeclub.”

wHaT dAy Is It Even #stayhomeclub

Beyond her chic on-stage styles, Perry extended her fashionable taste to an eponymous shoe brand that she started in 2016 as a joint venture with Global Brands Group Holding Ltd.

“We have shoes that are staples — we cover the whole gamut of footwear — but mostly the ones that I like to highlight are for that fun, unique individual or someone who is wearing all-black and wants the personality to pop on their feet. The styles are fun [and] a lot of times they’re funny, cutesy. They’re kind of like storytelling shoes,” Perry told FN of her brand in 2018.

Check out similar wild animal-print boots that echo Perry’s stylish pick.

