Katy Perry Looks Like a Barbie in All Pink With Trendy Square Toes in London

Katy Perry looked like a Barbie doll in head-to-heel pink as she attended a showing of “& Juliet” in London’s West End yesterday, Feb. 3.

The 35-year-old singer hit the town wearing a Lela Rose resort’ 20 cape ($2,650 on Orchardmile.com) layered over a drop-embellished taffeta minidress from the same brand ($2,250 on Modaoperandi.com).

Katy Perry wears all pink in Lela Rose and Prada while out and about in London on Feb. 3. CREDIT: Palace Lee/Shutterstock

A close-up look at Katy Perry’s Prada pumps. CREDIT: Palace Lee/Shutterstock

On her feet, the pop star wore a pair of pink pumps from Prada. The shoes feature a patent leather upper, a 3.25-inch block heel and an on-trend square toe. They’re available for purchase at Nordstrom.com for $750.

Perry hit on a few major spring trends with her ensemble. Bold pinks are major for this season, thanks to A-listers, influencers and top designers. Square toes are also a must-have this year, a carry over from 2019 as fashion’s ’90s nostalgia continues. The silhouette comes in several fun variations, including both unwieldy exaggerated styles as well as mostly pointed toes with just a subtle clipped finish. Perry’s pumps fell somewhere in between the ends of the spectrum.

The “Dark Horse” hit maker completed her look with a pair of sparkling Christopher Kane pearl earrings.

While Perry is best known for her music, she’s also got a foot in the shoe space, having launched her own namesake label in 2019. Katy Perry Collections offers whimsical styles, from rainbow-heeled pumps to scented jelly sandals at an accessible price point.

If you like Perry’s Prada heels, consider one of these similar styles at a lower price point.

To Buy: Etienne Aigner Dylan Square Toe Pump, $80.

To Buy: Franco Sarto Regal Pump, $110.

To Buy: Prezioso Pump, $68.

