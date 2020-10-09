Katy Perry Debuts Her Post-Pregnancy Style in a Cow-Print Look & Matching Pumps

Katy Perry debuted her first post-pregnancy look since giving birth to her daughter, Daisy, in August and it did not disappoint.

For “American Idol” last night, the “Daisies” singer returned to her signature standout style in a custom ensemble courtesy of Christian Siriano. The outfit featured a puff-sleeve, peplum top layered over matching satin trousers, all coated in a twist on a cow print; the look was complete with a dramatic train, fingerless gloves and a coordinating wide-brim hat.

As if that all wasn’t bold enough, the finishing touch for the outfit came in the form of pointed-toe stiletto pumps also made in the same cow print.

Katy Perry welcomed her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom on Aug. 27 after months of modeling on-trend maternity looks during her pregnancy. Though her outfits included everything from dressing up like “Dumbo” to wearing a hand sanitizer-inspired costume, one of the best ensembles from her pregnancy was a glittering disco ball Balenciaga dress with matching slingbacks heels that she wore for a SpaceX launch event.

In addition to wearing stylish shoes, the singer also has her own line of footwear. Perry launched her namesake collection in 2016 as a joint venture with Global Brands Group Holding Ltd.

“I like my shoes to tell a story through the heel, [asking]: ‘Can it be this or can it be that?’ I’ve tried to put many a different figure or ornament on the heels just to tell a story and to hopefully start conversations via your feet wherever you’re going, whatever you’re doing,” Perry told FN of her brand in 2018.

