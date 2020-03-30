Katy Perry Blooms in Head-to-Heel Florals With the Most Dramatic Sandals

Katy Perry threw things back to pre-quarantine times with her latest Instagram post.

The 35-year-old singer shared an image taken while filming “American Idol” in Hawaii in January and February. She brought the tropical feel with her ensemble, choosing head-to-toe florals. Perry sported a Rosie Assoulin dress in a red and white print. The silk dress boasted dramatic puff sleeves and a midi hemline; it’s currently on sale at Saksfifthavenue.com, marked down from $2,295 to $1,721.

For footwear, Perry selected Giuseppe Zanotti sandals that were in full bloom. The sandals have a 4.1-inch stiletto heel, an almond toe and a d’Orsay silhouette. An oversize floral appliqué in red leather adds a touch of drama to the look. Neimanmarcus.com sells the sandals for $1,350.

CREDIT: Neiman Marcus

Perry shared the glamorous image from her Hawaii trip alongside a photo of herself in bed amidst quarantine, wearing a cozy robe with no jewelry.

“Pre-quarantine ➡️ mid-quarantine 👍🏻♥️ Hope your stay-at-home plans tonight include joining me for a beautiful and breezy episode of #AmericanIdol, taped in heavenly Hawaii back in January and February 🏝,” the songstress captioned her post, which racked up over 1.5 million likes.

While she is best known as an entertainer, Perry also has a foothold in the shoe space. She has a namesake label that’s known for its whimsical designs.

If you love the look of Perry’s sandals but don’t love the $1,350 price tag, consider shopping one of the more affordable options below.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Cecilia New York Hibiscus Sandal, $225.

CREDIT: Amazon

To Buy: Schutz Thainy, $90.

CREDIT: Farfetch

To Buy: Stuart Weitzman Floral Sandals, $362 (was $421).

Click through the gallery to see 10 times Katy Perry wore shoes from her eponymous label.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Want more?

Katy Perry Looks Ready to ‘Roar’ in Animal Prints Down to Her Pointed-Toe Stiletto Boots on ‘Idol’ Set

Katy Perry Shows How to Travel Comfortably With a Body Pillow, Adidas Sneakers + Leggings

Katy Perry Pops in Neon Yellow Babydoll Dress + $36 Bright Blue Shoes From Her Own Brand