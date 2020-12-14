Katy Perry Brings the Edge in a Fishnet Tiger Dress & Leather Thigh-High Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

For her latest bold look, Katy Perry channeled her roots — literally. The pop star donned a black cut wig as she reportedly kicked off filming the newest socially distanced season of “American Idol.”

To take the judge’s chair, Perry teamed the darkened hair moment with an edgy ensemble that included a Cong Tri netted cape dress, complete with a pink and black tiger-inspired print. The bold pieces then continued into her leather Gaspar gloves and daring choice of footwear.

On her feet, Perry gave a glimpse at her leather thigh-high boots with an elongated shaft length. Her stylist, Tatianna Waterford, revealed that the daring pair comes from Jimmy Choo; similar designs from the brand feature supple leather uppers set atop a 1990s-inspired square-toe silhouette. The boots also come set atop an angular 3.25-inch stiletto heel for a subtle lift, retailing originally for $1,095. Fans of the style, though, can find it on sale now for $657 at Saks Fifth Avenue.

As Perry began reportedly filming the new season of the music competition series, the “Daisies” singer revealed one of her most relatable style moments to date.

Taking to TikTok and Instagram to debut her attire last week, the songstress showed off her strut in a blue latex trench coat. Accenting the number with studded slip-on sandals, Perry references “what makes a woman” in the clip as the words “power,” “attitude,” “confidence,” “style” and more pop up around her.

At the end of the clip, though, Perry jokingly reveals what really makes a woman when she lifts up her coat to reveal her hidden shapewear from Spanx; the nude bodysuit is designed to cinch and smooth, secretly holding everything together from underneath. Similar designs from the brand retail for $98 at Spanx.com.

The new mom, who welcomed her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom in August, is no stranger to adding a bold piece to her rotation of ensembles. In addition to wearing standout looks and stylish shoes, the Grammy-nominated singer also has her own line of footwear. Perry launched her namesake collection in 2016 as a joint venture with Global Brands Group Holding Ltd.

“I like my shoes to tell a story through the heel, [asking]: ‘Can it be this or can it be that?’ I’ve tried to put many a different figure or ornament on the heels just to tell a story and to hopefully start conversations via your feet wherever you’re going, whatever you’re doing,” Perry told FN of her brand in 2018.

