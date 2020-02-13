Katy Perry Does the Animal-Print Trend in Peach Leopard Pantsuit & $170 Sandals on ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

Katy Perry’s pantsuit and hair were both the same shade of peach for her appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” yesterday in Los Angeles.

The singer wore a Dundas spring ’20 leopard-jacquard wool-blend blazer and cropped trousers. The suit offered a subtle take on the animal print trend, which has taken on many different variations in recent seasons, such as tiger, snake and even cow.

Katy Perry wears a Dundas pantsuit and Femme Shoes mules to appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in Los Angeles, Feb. 12. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, Perry selected a pair of Femme Shoes Gigi mules. Femme’s shoes have an A-list roster of fans including Gigi Hadid, Kylie Jenner and Jennifer Lopez. The Gigi is made of PVC and steel with a 4.5-inch heel and pointed toe. The shoes can be purchased on Femme’s website for around $170.

To put together her chic ensembles, Perry works with celebrity stylist Samantha Burkhart, whose client roster includes Billie Eilish, Rosalia and Diplo.

Perry actually has her own shoe brand, Katy Perry Collection, which was launched in 2016 as a joint venture with Global Brands Group Holding Ltd.

“We have shoes that are staples — we cover the whole gamut of footwear — but mostly the ones that I like to highlight are for that fun, unique individual or someone who is wearing all-black and wants the personality to pop on their feet. The styles are fun, a lot of times they’re funny, cutesy. They’re kind of like storytelling shoes,” Perry told FN of her brand in 2018.

