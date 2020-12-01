Katy Perry Brings a Whole New Meaning to Holiday Attire in a Christmas Tree Costume

Katy Perry celebrated the holiday spirit in the best way she knows how: in costume.

The “Daisies” songstress transformed into a real-life Christmas tree yesterday ahead of a virtual performance for ABC’s “Disney Holiday Singalong” last night. For the special, Perry decked out in a head-to-toe decorated tree ensemble complete with symbolic ornaments like Dumbo, an ode to her costume earlier this year, as well as a burger, a costume that the musician wore for the 2019 Met Gala after-party.

The new mom, who welcomed her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom in August, is no stranger to adding a wild costume piece to her rotation of ensembles. In November, the “Firework” singer cast her mail-in ballot in a midi-length chunky knit Hatch sweater dress and a trending pair of shoes — and one extra special addition. Once she placed her vote, the musician threw on a lifesize “I Voted” button made in the form of a giant headpiece to send a clear message.

Perry’s sandals came in the form of Birkenstock’s Arizona Shearling sandals, a classic double-strap pair reimagined with furry interior lining for fall. Complete with a signature cork finish, the shoes can be found for $150 at Zappos.com.

Throughout her time in quarantine, Perry would debut look after look of standout, at-home attire. The outfits included everything from designer looks such as a Balenciaga disco ball-inspired gown to even more wild costumes — think a hand sanitizer bottle and a lifesize roll of toilet paper.

In addition to wearing bold looks and stylish shoes, the Grammy-nominated singer also has her own line of footwear. Perry launched her namesake collection in 2016 as a joint venture with Global Brands Group Holding Ltd.

“I like my shoes to tell a story through the heel, [asking]: ‘Can it be this or can it be that?’ I’ve tried to put many a different figure or ornament on the heels just to tell a story and to hopefully start conversations via your feet wherever you’re going, whatever you’re doing,” Perry told FN of her brand in 2018.

