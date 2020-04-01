Katy Perry Models Spiky Pineapple Pumps From Her Own Collection

Katy Perry’s got tropical vibes on her mind.

The “Never Worn White” singer modeled new styles from her own eponymous collection in a pair of pineapple-inspired pumps. Matched to a boho-chic look with a billowing yellow gown and floral earrings, the uppers of the Pinya pumps resemble the prickly skin of pineapple with green leafy detailing peeping out from under the metallic mirrored back counter and 3.5-inch heel. The pair is available on the brand’s website for $129.

She joked in the caption of the campaign photos ,saying: “Today’s #ShoesdayTuesday: staying home but making it pineapple.”

Continuing the fruity theme, Perry had on a pineapple-shaped crossbody, also from her namesake collection, retailing online for $115. Also in the campaign shot, a model sported a pair from the Pineapple Perfection collection with a clear-heeled $149 Coolada mule.

CREDIT: Katy Perry Collections

Related Katy Perry Blooms in Head-to-Heel Florals With the Most Dramatic Sandals Katy Perry Looks Ready to 'Roar' in Animal Prints Down to Her Pointed-Toe Stiletto Boots on 'Idol' Set Katy Perry Shows How to Travel Comfortably With a Body Pillow, Adidas Sneakers + Leggings

Beyond celebrating her new footwear styles, the “Never Really Over” songstress has been staying low-key throughout her self-isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 35-year-old, who is expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom, shared an at-home pickle craving last week and joked in the caption saying, “wHaT dAy Is It Even #stayhomeclub.”

Perry launched her namesake collection in 2016 as a joint venture with Global Brands Group Holding Ltd.

“I like my shoes to tell a story through the heel, [asking]: ‘Can it be this or can it be that?’ I’ve tried to put many a different figure or ornament on the heels just to tell a story and to hopefully start conversations via your feet wherever you’re going, whatever you’re doing,” Perry told FN of her brand in 2018.

For more fun footwear, check out these yummy styles from Katy Perry Collections.

CREDIT: Katy Perry Collections

To Buy: Katy Perry Collections Pineapple Geli, $49

CREDIT: Katy Perry Collections

To Buy: Katy Perry Collections Kerry Sneaker, $89

CREDIT: Katy Perry Collections

To Buy: Katy Perry Collections Doughnut Geli, $49

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Click through the gallery to see more times Katy Perry modeled styles from her own label.

Want more?

Katy Perry Blooms in Head-to-Heel Florals With the Most Dramatic Sandals