Katy Perry’s Hidden Spanx Moment Is So Relatable Under a Latex Coat & Studded Heels

Katy Perry revealed one of her most relatable style moments to date this weekend.

Taking to TikTok and Instagram to debut her Sunday attire, the “Daisies” songstress showed off her strut in a blue latex trench coat. Accenting the number with studded slip-on sandals, Perry references “what makes a woman” in the clip as the words “power,” “attitude,” “confidence,” “style” and more pop up around her.

At the end of the clip, though, Perry jokingly reveals what really makes a woman when she lifts up her coat to reveal her hidden shapewear from Spanx; the nude bodysuit is designed to cinch and smooth, secretly holding everything together from underneath. Similar designs from the brand retail for $98 at Spanx.com.

The new mom, who welcomed her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom in August, is no stranger to adding a bold piece to her rotation of ensembles. Earlier this month, the “Firework” singer transformed into a real-life Christmas tree yesterday ahead of a virtual performance for ABC’s “Disney Holiday Singalong” last night. For the special, Perry decked out in a head-to-toe decorated tree ensemble complete with symbolic ornaments like Dumbo, an ode to her costume earlier this year, as well as a burger, a costume that the musician wore for the 2019 Met Gala after-party.

In addition to wearing bold looks and stylish shoes, the Grammy-nominated singer also has her own line of footwear. Perry launched her namesake collection in 2016 as a joint venture with Global Brands Group Holding Ltd.

“I like my shoes to tell a story through the heel, [asking]: ‘Can it be this or can it be that?’ I’ve tried to put many a different figure or ornament on the heels just to tell a story and to hopefully start conversations via your feet wherever you’re going, whatever you’re doing,” Perry told FN of her brand in 2018.

