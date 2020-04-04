Re-route my subscription: Click here

Katy Perry Announces She’s Having Baby Girl

By Elisa Lewittes
Katy Perry announced on Friday that she and Orlando Bloom will be welcoming a baby girl this summer on Instagram.
CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News / SplashNews.com

On Friday, a pregnant Katy Perry took to Instagram to reveal the gender of her baby-on-the-way with Orlando Bloom. For the announcement, the ‘Firework’ singer shared a light-hearted photo of Bloom, who had cake icing on his face, with the straightforward caption ‘it’s a girl’ and two pink double-heart emoticons. She added the “Girls Run The World’ geotag as the location for the post.

💕 it’s a girl 💕

This photo comes three weeks after Bloom shared an Instagram of Perry showing off her baby bump with the caption “My babies blooming” and a red heart emoticon. In the image, the ‘California Girls’ artist wore a short-sleeve color-blocked dress, which skimmed over and subtly revealed the bump.

My babies blooming ❤️

Perry initially heavily hinted, and later confirmed her pregnancy, following the debut of her music video for the song “Never Worn White,” where the singer cradled her baby bump while wearing a white dress. This announcement follows the 35-year-old’s recent all-pink performance ensembles after the star hinted that she was hoping that her baby would be a girl.

Designer Jeremy Scott, who has frequented outfitted the singer in Moschino, commented on Perry’s gender reveal post noting his excitement to dress the couple’s child. The soon-to-be-born little girl’s mom is known for her bold, high-fashion looks, such as her Moschino burger dress that she wore to the 2019 Met Gala. The ‘Roar’ artist is known for equally-catching shoe choices, too.

US singer-songwriter Katy Perry performs during the Women's T20 World Cup final match between Australia and India at the MCG in Melbourne, Australia, 08 March 2020.
CREDIT: MICHAEL DODGE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Recently, the star was seen in a pair of pineapple-themed shoes from her namesake shoe line. Perry also is known for her signature high-boots, which she frequently wears both on and off the stage. Recently, she was spotted in a black and white leopard-print knee-high boots behind the scenes at ‘American Idol,’ where she appears as a judge. For International Women’s Day, she wore a pair of pale pink thigh-high boots while performing in Australia.

Although the couple’s wedding slated for this summer in Japan has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Perry and Bloom’s growing family is likely to have many more memorable and stylish announcements to come. To celebrate the mother-to-be’s shoe style, shop from the Katy Perry Collection, below.

