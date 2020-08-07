Katy Perry Blends Into the Baby Furniture in a Hoodie & Maternity Leggings With Neon Slides

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Katy Perry gave camouflage a whole new meaning yesterday.

The “Daisies” singer visited a furniture store yesterday in preparation for her baby on the way — Perry is currently expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom. Exhausted from the day, she took a seat in a chair that happened to match her all-gray look to a T. She covered up her growing baby bump in a gray hoodie with matching heathered maternity leggings.

The only part of her ensemble that stood out from the furniture was her neon slides.

The lime green pair comes from Adidas in the brand’s signature Adilette silhouette; accented with recognizable Three Stripes across the bandage-style upper, the slip-on style includes soft footbeds to cushion tired and achy feet. Though Perry’s choice of colorway is hard to find nowadays, the brand still offers equally bright pairs on its website for $45.

Related Britney Spears' Crop Top, Low-Rise Shorts & Platform Sandals Are Peak 2000s Style Lili Reinhart Makes Fendi Tights With Red Snakeskin Boots the Perfect Combo The Best Hand Sanitizer of 2020

The 35-year-old has continued to show off a collection of chic maternity looks since announcing her pregnancy last March. Though her outfits have included everything from dressing up like “Dumbo” to wearing a hand sanitizer-inspired costume, one of the best ensembles from her pregnancy is a glittering disco ball Balenciaga dress with matching slingbacks heels that she wore for a SpaceX launch event.

Watch on FN

In addition to wearing stylish shoes, the singer also has her own line of footwear. Perry launched her namesake collection in 2016 as a joint venture with Global Brands Group Holding Ltd.

“I like my shoes to tell a story through the heel, [asking]: ‘Can it be this or can it be that?’ I’ve tried to put many a different figure or ornament on the heels just to tell a story and to hopefully start conversations via your feet wherever you’re going, whatever you’re doing,” Perry told FN of her brand in 2018.