Katy Perry Pops in Neon Yellow Babydoll Dress + $36 Bright Blue Shoes From Her Own Brand

Katy Perry looked like a ray of sunshine. The “Never Really Over” singer took her talents Down Under for a free “Fight On” concert in Victoria, Australia, supporting bushfire-affected communities. For the show, Perry chose a neon yellow quarter-sleeve babydoll-style dress with matching earrings and glowing yellow makeup. The songstress is expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom and hugged her baby bump as she posed for photographers.

Katy Perry at the “Fight On” concert in Victoria, Australia. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Katy Perry’s blue sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The “Never Worn White” artist covered up her legs with subtle nude fishnet tights and tucked them into her cool blue sneakers. The pair features see-through PVC side panels and iridescent lace-up uppers; from Perry’s eponymous collection. The Goodie sneaker retailed originally for $59 but is on sale for $36 at KatyPerryCollections.com.

Katy Perry poses with emergency service personnel before her concert. CREDIT: Shutterstock

While in Australia, Perry also took the stage on March 8 at the Women’s T20 World Cup in Melbourne. She sang a series of her biggest hits wearing a short pink and purple dress featuring hearts, peace signs and Venus symbols, which are meant to represent women as the show took place on International Women’s Day. She also wore pale pink patent leather thigh-high boots for the occasion.

Katy Perry performing at the Women’s T20 World Cup in Melbourne, Australia, March 8. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Katy Perry launched her namesake collection in 2016 as a joint venture with Global Brands Group Holding Ltd.

“We have shoes that are staples — we cover the whole gamut of footwear — but mostly the ones that I like to highlight are for that fun, unique individual or someone who is wearing all-black and wants the personality to pop on their feet. The styles are fun, a lot of times they’re funny, cutesy. They’re kind of like storytelling shoes,” Perry told FN of her brand in 2018.

If you find yourself dreaming of a colorful sneaker just like Katy Perry herself, look no further. Shop our picks of bright kicks that are sure to turn your day around.

To Buy: BP Sonny Sneakers, $70

To Buy: Calvin Klein Jinjer Platform Sneakers, $119

To Buy: Reebok Classic Nylon Sneakers, $65

