Katy Perry Flatters Her Baby Bump in a Tie-Dye Dress & Big-Toe Sandals

Katy Perry showed off her growing baby bump in a scenic new post.

The “Never Really Over” singer posed in a desert setting last night as seen on Instagram as she teased potential lyrics for a new song. Perry looked out onto the horizon as she modeled a tie-dye frock complete with a fringed hem and a poncho-style sleeve with beaded detailing.

The boho-chic look continued down to her braided sandals with a loop-toe finish. The silhouette resembles Ancient Greek Sandals’ Eleftheria with its ankle-wrap design as well. Similar colorways retail originally for $255 but are 50% off at Net-a-Porter for $128.

The 35-year-old, who is expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom, has continued to show off a collection of chic maternity looks since announcing her pregnancy last March. Her baby-bum style includes everything from comfortable T-shirts and sweats to standout ensembles like a full disco ball Balenciaga look with matching slingbacks.

In addition to wearing stylish shoes, the singer also has her own line of footwear; Perry launched her namesake collection in 2016 as a joint venture with Global Brands Group Holding Ltd.

“I like my shoes to tell a story through the heel, [asking]: ‘Can it be this or can it be that?’ I’ve tried to put many a different figure or ornament on the heels just to tell a story and to hopefully start conversations via your feet wherever you’re going, whatever you’re doing,” Perry told FN of her brand in 2018.

