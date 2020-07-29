Katy Perry’s Baby Blue Fishnet Dress Flows Over Her Baby Bump & Pointy Mules

Katy Perry debuted yet another knockout maternity style look for a performance for SiriusXM.
As seen in her Instagram Story and reposted by a fan account, the “Never Really Over” songstress debuted a sky blue floor-sweeping gown from Mario Dice, complete with a fishnet collar and coordinating fringed fishnet sleeves that flowed over her baby bump — Perry is currently expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom.
Throughout the performance as well, her pointed-toe white mules peeped out from under the hem of her gown for a well-rounded look.
The 35-year-old has continued to show off a collection of chic maternity looks since announcing her pregnancy last March. Her baby-bum style includes everything from comfortable T-shirts and sweats to standout ensembles like a full disco ball Balenciaga look with matching slingbacks.
n addition to wearing stylish shoes, the singer also has her own line of footwear. Perry launched her namesake collection in 2016 as a joint venture with Global Brands Group Holding Ltd.
“I like my shoes to tell a story through the heel, [asking]: ‘Can it be this or can it be that?’ I’ve tried to put many a different figure or ornament on the heels just to tell a story and to hopefully start conversations via your feet wherever you’re going, whatever you’re doing,” Perry told FN of her brand in 2018.
