Katy Perry’s Baby Blue Fishnet Dress Flows Over Her Baby Bump & Pointy Mules

Katy Perry debuted yet another knockout maternity style look for a performance for SiriusXM.

As seen in her Instagram Story and reposted by a fan account, the “Never Really Over” songstress debuted a sky blue floor-sweeping gown from Mario Dice, complete with a fishnet collar and coordinating fringed fishnet sleeves that flowed over her baby bump — Perry is currently expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

Throughout the performance as well, her pointed-toe white mules peeped out from under the hem of her gown for a well-rounded look.

The 35-year-old has continued to show off a collection of chic maternity looks since announcing her pregnancy last March. Her baby-bum style includes everything from comfortable T-shirts and sweats to standout ensembles like a full disco ball Balenciaga look with matching slingbacks.