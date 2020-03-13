Sign up for our newsletter today!

Katy Perry Shows How to Travel Comfortably With a Body Pillow, Adidas Sneakers + Leggings

By Claudia Miller
Katy Perry braced for a long day of travel today in the comfiest airport ensemble.

The “Never Really Over” singer held tight to her pillow as she covered up in a heathered gray hoodie and matching leggings at the Sydney International Airport in Australia. She added a pair of sunglasses and over-ear white Beats headphones for a more incognito look.

katy perry, adidas, sneakers, airport, australia, pillow, sunglasses, black leggings,
Katy Perry keeps a low profile at the airport in Sydney.
CREDIT: MEGA
katy perry, adidas, sneakers, airport, australia, pillow, sunglasses, black leggings,
A closer look at Katy Perry’s Adidas sneakers.
CREDIT: MEGA

Staying comfortable on her feet, Perry opted for a set of the cleanest white and black Adidas sneakers. The classic Superstar style debuted in 1970 and highlights the brand’s signature Three Stripes and gold foiling on the tongue, retailing for just $80 at Adidas.com.

katy perry, adidas, sneakers, airport, australia, pillow, sunglasses, black leggings,
Katy Perry at the airport in Sydney.
CREDIT: MEGA
katy perry, adidas, sneakers, airport, australia, pillow, sunglasses, black leggings,
A close-up of Katy Perry’s Adidas sneakers.
CREDIT: MEGA

adidas, superstar, sneakers, black, white

Buy: Adidas Superstar Sneakers $80
Buy it

Perry, who is expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom, has been touring the land Down Under for International Women’s Day and for bushfire relief performances.

She performed at a “Fight On” concert in Victoria on Wednesday wearing a neon yellow Valentino babydoll dress and bright blue PVC sneakers from her eponymous shoe line. The Goodie sneaker retailed originally for $59 but is on sale for $36 at KatyPerryCollections.com.

katy perry, neon yellow, australia, concert, blue sneakers, pregnant
Katy Perry at the “Fight On” concert in Victoria, Australia, March 11.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

katy perry collections, blue sneakers, pvc

Buy: Katy Perry Collections Goodie Sneakers $59 $36
Buy it

