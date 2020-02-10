Katie Holmes Does Leopard Prints, Ruffles + Square Toe Booties at Zadig & Voltaire’s NYFW Show

While many famous faces are attending the Oscars in Los Angeles today, Katie Holmes hit New York Fashion Week instead.

The 41-year-old actress was snapped on the front row at the Zadig & Voltaire show wearing a white ruffled blouse with straight-leg jeans and a leopard print coat.

Katie Holmes wearing a white blouse and jeans with a leopard print coat at the Zadig & Voltaire show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

She accessorized with a black chain shoulder bag, draped necklaces and hoop earrings while on her feet she sported a pair of black leather high heel booties featuring a pointed square toe. The “Dawson’s Creek” alum posed with Zadig & Voltaire’s artistic director Cecilia Bonstrom, who wore a black turtleneck and jeans with sneakers and a blazer.

Katie Holmes posing with Zadig & Voltaire’s artistic director Cecilia Bonstrom. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Yesterday, Holmes, who shares a 13-year-old daughter, Suri, with ex-husband Tom Cruise, wore an icy blue satin blazer and trousers courtesy of the brand’s spring 2020 collection at the launch party for her Flaunt magazine cover. She pulled her look together with a black leather crossbody bag with a ZV logo buckle and strappy black sandals.

Katie Holmes wears a blue suit with black sandals to celebrate the launch of her Flaunt magazine cover on Feb. 8 in New York. CREDIT: Splash

