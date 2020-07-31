Katie Holmes Pairs Yoga Pants & ‘Ugly’ Sandals With Suri Cruise

Katie Holmes kept it cool today for a stroll out in New York.

Her outfit for her outdoor excursion teamed a yellow, black and white sweater top with the comfiest all-black yoga pants as well as a cheetah-print face mask.

Katie Holmes out and about in New York, July 31. CREDIT: LRNYC/MEGA

A closer view of Katie Holmes’ sandals. CREDIT: LRNYC/MEGA

As for footwear, Holmes broke out her new go-to sandals: a double-strap pair with smooth leather uppers, a wide footbed and adjustable metallic buckles.

Considered traditionally “ugly” in the fashion world, Holmes joined the expansive list of celebrities (such as Heidi Klum and Paris Jackson) switching out their sleek heels for orthopedic-looking or sport-leaning sandals like iterations from Teva, Prada and Birkenstock.

For the walk, Holmes was joined by her daughter Suri Cruise. The 14-year-old was spotted out in Manhattan wearing a T-shirt branded with the word “vote” in addition to supper baggy gray sweatpants and a protective face mask. On her feet, the daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise continued the relaxed feel of her ensemble with her choice of blue sandals. The thong-toe pair came with a thicker strap and a slight platform footbed.

Suri Cruise out with her dog in New York, July 31. CREDIT: LRNYC/MEGA

A closer view of Suri Cruise’s thong-toe sandals. CREDIT: LRNYC/MEGA

The star of the upcoming “The Secret” movie oftentimes favors on-trend silhouettes that are just as stylish as her outfit of choice. The 41-year-old is known for her top-of-the-line style, often revisiting her go-to colder weather ensemble: an oversize coat with streamlined pants and easy-to-wear shoes. She matches the combo with everything from Veja sneakers to flared-heel Dorateymur boots. As the weather heats up, though, you can find the actress in flowy dresses, more lightweight tops and a rotation of easy-going pieces.

Beyond off-duty style and impeccable footwear taste, Katie Holmes’ experience in the fashion industry earned her the title of an Olay brand ambassador; she also previously served as the face of Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Miu Miu, Ann Taylor and more top brands throughout her successful career.

