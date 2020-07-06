Katie Holmes’ Bold Yellow Crop Top Upgrades Her Mom Jeans & Lace-Ups

Katie Holmes upgraded her mom jeans with a chic top on Friday, July 3 as she stepped out on the streets of New York.

The 41-year-old actress looked stylish in a mustard yellow embroidered crop top with puff sleeves from Ulla Johnson, one of her go-to labels over the past few years. From the brand’s spring ’20 collection, the top is available to shop now on Net-a-Porter.com, where it has been marked down by 30% from $395 to $277.

Katie Holmes in an Ulla Johnson crop top, mom jeans and white lace-up shoes while out and about in New York, July 3. CREDIT: MEGA

A close-up look at Katie Holmes’ all-white footwear. CREDIT: MEGA

Holmes paired the top with medium-wash mom jeans that had a high waistline, with a just a flash of tummy visible. On her feet, the “Batman Begins” star wore white lace-up shoes that featured an almond toe and appeared to be fabricated from leather. Holmes accessorized with a floral-print face mask, layered necklaces and brown sunglasses and wore her hair pulled up into a messy bun. She carried a medium-size brown leather tote bag that appeared to be from Khaite; the label’s option is available for purchase on Net-a-Porter.com with an $1,800 price tag.

Katie Holmes in an Ulla Johnson crop top, mom jeans and white lace-up shoes while out and about in New York, July 3. CREDIT: MEGA While Holmes doesn’t tend to share many images of herself to social media, she posted a photo of herself clad in a backless white dress from contemporary label Tove a day prior to stepping out in New York. The all-white style retails for $606 on the brand’s website, while a similar option sells for $732 from Net-a-Porter.com in a polka-dot print. Holmes’ Instagram post racked up nearly 75,000 likes, with Tove itself adding one of the 630-plus comments. “so beautiful. Thank you! X,” the brand wrote.

When it comes to her typical off-duty wardrobe, Holmes often can be found in staples such as Common Projects sneakers, Adidas Superstars and tall Ugg boots. In addition, the mom to Suri has tested the waters with more trend-forward footwear, from Acne Studios mom mules to Giuseppe Zanotti high-heeled flip-flops to Christian Louboutin big-toe sandals.

