Katie Holmes Offsets Her Wide-Leg Jeans With These Sleek Black Boots

Katie Holmes stepped out in New York in a chic take on a casual look.

The “Batman Begins” actress was spotted out and about in the city today wearing a fresh iteration on her favorite combination: She layered an oversize, black button-front coat over a darker blouse and a pair of extra-wide-leg jeans from Reformation that sell on the brand’s site for $138. She accessorized with a large leather handbag.

Katie Holmes steps out in New York wearing an oversize black coat. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Katie Holmes’ black boots. CREDIT: Splash News

Holmes paralleled the darker elements of her look with pointed-toe front-seam boots that peeped out from under the long hem of her jeans. They provided a clean-lined silhouette to counterbalance her oversize pants. The black leather pair resembles a style that Holmes previously wore at the Elie Tahari spring ’20 show during New York Fashion Week.

Katie Holmes sitting front row at Elie Tahari’s spring ’20 show during New York Fashion Week. CREDIT: Getty Images

The “Dawson’s Creek” alumna is known for her top-of-the-line style, often revisiting her go-to ensemble: an oversize coat with streamlined pants and easy-to-wear shoes.

She matches the combo with everything from Veja and Common Projects sneakers to flared-heel Dorateymur boots.

Katie Holmes out and about in Veja sneakers in New York, Feb. 20. CREDIT: Splash News

Katie Holmes wore her now sold-out Madewell x Veja sneakers on Feb. 13. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Katie Holmes out and about at Buzzfeed in New York, Feb. 10. CREDIT: Shutterstock

To emulate Katie Holmes’ sleek footwear choice, check out these timeless pointed-toe leather boots.

To Buy: Schutz Michaela Booties, $225.

To Buy: Steve Madden Nadalie Booties, $110.

To Buy: Marc Fisher LTD Yale Chelsea Boots, $180.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Click through the galleries to see more of Katie Holmes’ signature style.

Want more?

Katie Holmes Anchors Romantic Florals With Chunky Boots at the Chloe PFW Show

Katie Holmes Chooses a Classic Shoe Silhouette For Her Visit to the Bronx Museum Katie Holmes Exudes Effortlessly Cool Style With Elevated Earth-Tone Ensemble