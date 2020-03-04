Sign up for our newsletter today!

Katie Holmes Offsets Her Wide-Leg Jeans With These Sleek Black Boots

By Claudia Miller
Katie Holmes: February 2020
Katie Holmes: February 2020
Katie Holmes: February 2020
Katie Holmes: February 2020
Katie Holmes stepped out in New York in a chic take on a casual look.

The “Batman Begins” actress was spotted out and about in the city today wearing a fresh iteration on her favorite combination: She layered an oversize, black button-front coat over a darker blouse and a pair of extra-wide-leg jeans from Reformation that sell on the brand’s site for $138. She accessorized with a large leather handbag.

katie holmes, black coat, jeans, black boots, baggy jeans, new york
Katie Holmes steps out in New York wearing an oversize black coat.
CREDIT: Splash News
katie holmes, black coat, jeans, black boots, baggy jeans, new york
A closer look at Katie Holmes’ black boots.
CREDIT: Splash News

Holmes paralleled the darker elements of her look with pointed-toe front-seam boots that peeped out from under the long hem of her jeans. They provided a clean-lined silhouette to counterbalance her oversize pants. The black leather pair resembles a style that Holmes previously wore at the Elie Tahari spring ’20 show during New York Fashion Week.

katie holmes, nyfw, elie tahari, jean jacekt, leather booties, black boots
Katie Holmes sitting front row at Elie Tahari’s spring ’20 show during New York Fashion Week.
CREDIT: Getty Images

The “Dawson’s Creek” alumna is known for her top-of-the-line style, often revisiting her go-to ensemble: an oversize coat with streamlined pants and easy-to-wear shoes.

She matches the combo with everything from Veja and Common Projects sneakers to flared-heel Dorateymur boots.

katie holmes, new york, nyc, black coat, black leggings, bun, white sneakers, common projects
Katie Holmes out and about in Veja sneakers in New York, Feb. 20.
CREDIT: Splash News
Katie Holmes Vejas Sneaker Outfit
Katie Holmes wore her now sold-out Madewell x Veja sneakers on Feb. 13.
CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com
Katie Holmes, baggy jeans, beige trench coat, dorateymur boots, black boots, square toes, celebrity style, street style, Katie Holmes at BuzzFeed, New York, USA - 10 Feb 2020Katie HolmesKatie Holmes at BuzzFeed, New York, USA - 10 Feb 2020
Katie Holmes out and about at Buzzfeed in New York, Feb. 10.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

To emulate Katie Holmes’ sleek footwear choice, check out these timeless pointed-toe leather boots.

schutz boots

To Buy: Schutz Michaela Booties, $225.

steve madden pitches

To Buy: Steve Madden Nadalie Booties, $110.

marc fisher boots

To Buy: Marc Fisher LTD Yale Chelsea Boots, $180.

