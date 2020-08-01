Katie Holmes Wore One of Summer’s Most Popular Combos With Some Edgy Details

Katie Holmes goes out to dinner on July 31, 2020.

Katie Holmes took a stroll last night in New York City wearing one of the summer’s most popular combos.

The actress wore a white ribbed tank with wide-leg jeans and white sneakers while out and about last night. She paired the effortless off-duty weekend look with her hair up, a leopard-print face mask and a tote bag from NYC-based bookstore McNally Jackson.

Holmes also added in some silver and gold jewelry, to give her look a little edge.

Katie Holmes goes out to dinner on July 31, 2020. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / Splash

The actress switched up her look from earlier in the day, when she was spotted with daughter Suri Cruise wearing the ugly sandal trend.

Later that evening, the former Dawson’s Creek star appeared to wear her favorite sneakers from Common Projects, which retail for $425 on nordstrom.com.

A close up of Katie Holmes’ all-white sneakers. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / Splash

Holmes, who owns a few pairs of sneakers from the luxury brand, wore what appears to be The Original Achilles silhouette last night on her stroll. The sneaker is available in both trendy white and gray.

But while white sneakers can go with just about anything, the shoes look especially chic with a white ribbed tank. The summer basic is a fool-proof way to look stylish as temperatures continue to rise.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Banana Republic

To Buy: Banana Republic White Ribbed Tank, $19.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Madewell

To Buy: Madewell Westville Tank Top, $30.

Cotton ribbed tanks are a great summer essential thanks to their snug fit and soft fabric. The versatile basic can also be paired with just about anything.

Take a style cue from Katie Holmes and pair it with your favorite pair of jeans and some white sneakers to create an off-duty look of your very own.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Everlane

To Buy: Everlane Women’s Trainer, $50.

Now on sale, these Everlane trainers are also environmentally friendly. The brand boasts that the sneaker is low-impact, made with 54% less virgin plastic.

Fans of this look can also go with a more classic sneaker, like Keds.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Keds

To Buy: Keds Champion Canvas Sneaker, $50.

The best part about this look? No matter what white sneaker or tank you go with the classic combo is chic thanks to its minimal detailing. Make the trend a statement of your own by adding some accessories like hardware jewelry or a silk scarf bandana for some flair.

For more of Katie Holmes’ best off-duty looks over the years, take a peek through the gallery.

