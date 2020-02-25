Katie Holmes Chooses a Classic Shoe Silhouette For Her Visit to the Bronx Museum

Actress Katie Holmes is no stranger to the art scene and she just gave her stamp of approval to a new exhibition opening this week.

The “Dawson’s Creek” star got a sneak peek at artist José Parlá’s gallery at the Bronx Museum yesterday and posed with Parlá himself on top of a ladder in front of one of his paintings. Holmes, who’s been a supporter of the painter and muralist for years, chose yet another version of her most beloved styling combination for her visit. She wore an oversized brown leather coat over a white T-shirt, gray blazer and ripped jeans. Her choice of footwear popped against Parlá’s multicolored painting: a set of bright white loafers with a darker stacked heel.

The New York artist also shared a photos of himself back-to-back with the actress as well as in front of one of fellow artist Henry Chalfant’s bodies of work. Parlá’s exhibit opens Wednesday, Feb. 26 and will be open to the public until August 16 from 6 to 9 p.m. E.T.

Katie Holmes’ ensemble is a take on one she’s frequented many times this season: oversized coat, comfortable pants and flat footwear. Her favorite choices of shoes include Veja and Common Projects sneakers in addition to a low-heel loafer, like the pair she chose for her museum visit.

Consider these styles when putting together your next laid-back outfit for a Katie Holmes-inspired look.

