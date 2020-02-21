Katie Holmes Can’t Get Enough of This Everyday Outfit Combination — And You Can Wear It Too

Katie Holmes is an expert at elevated, casual style. And she specifically steps out in one outfit combination again and again.

The “Batman Begins” actress can’t get enough of the comfortable mix that is a laid-back top, a relaxed pant or leggings, an oversized coat and a set of easy kicks. Yesterday, she returned to this dressing pattern in an all-black ensemble with a matching leather bag; her coat resembles previous styles she’s chosen from Wardrobe.NYC.

Katie Holmes out and about in New York, Feb. 20. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer view of Katie Holmes’ white sneakers. CREDIT: Spash News

Holmes finished her effortlessly cool look with a pair of Veja sneakers, a French brand that the actress tends to lean towards, featuring a white leather upper with a subtle pastel blue logo and matching heel detailing. The Esplar low-top sneakers retail for $120 and are available at Saks.

Veja Esplar low-top sneakers. CREDIT: Saks

Holmes was out and about in a similar ensemble just last week, choosing a sneaker from Veja’s collaboration with Madewell. The sold-out style retailed for $150 and includes a bright orange logo along with her own unique touch of colorful — and likely unintentional — paint splatters across the toe.

Katie Holmes wore her, now sold-out, Madewell x Veja sneakers on Feb. 13. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

She also has paired her favorite outfit combination with sneakers from Common Projects and a collared coat that appeared to be from Max Mara. Called the Original Achilles, the footwear style Holmes chose is all white, save for a foil-stamped factory ID at the heel. The kicks are available for purchase on Nordstrom.com for $411.

Katie Holmes steps out in New York to get coffee on Dec. 18. CREDIT: Splash News

A close-up look at Katie Holmes’ white Common Projects sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

Common Projects Original Achilles sneaker. CREDIT: Nordstrom

In addition to casual sneakers, Holmes will pair this three-piece outfit combination with a full range of footwear styles including heeled boots and patterned loafers, even dressing it up at times with a pointed-toe pump.

Katie Holmes attends Frederick Wildman Wines’ Wrappy Hour event in New York on Dec. 14. CREDIT: Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Katie Holmes out and about in New York, Nov. 26. CREDIT: Splash News

Holmes in New York wearing on Sept. 25 wearing an overcoat and cross-body bag. CREDIT: Shutterstock

To master Katie Holmes’ effortless off-duty feel, take a peek at these sneaker styles that are sure to change up your everyday look.

To Buy: Veja V-12 Low-Top Sneakers, $150

To Buy: Cole Haan GrandPro Rally Leopard Calf Hair Sneakers, $130

To Buy: Puma Love Sneakers, $70

