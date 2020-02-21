Sign up for our newsletter today!

Katie Holmes Can’t Get Enough of This Everyday Outfit Combination — And You Can Wear It Too

By Claudia Miller
katie-holmes-nyc-casual-bun
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes Eats Lunch At Cafe Luxembourg In New York City
Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise go for a walk and hail a cab in New York City.
Louboutin
Katie Holmes is an expert at elevated, casual style. And she specifically steps out in one outfit combination again and again.

The “Batman Begins” actress can’t get enough of the comfortable mix that is a laid-back top, a relaxed pant or leggings, an oversized coat and a set of easy kicks. Yesterday, she returned to this dressing pattern in an all-black ensemble with a matching leather bag; her coat resembles previous styles she’s chosen from Wardrobe.NYC.

katie holmes, new york, nyc, black coat, black leggings, bun, white sneakers, common projects
Katie Holmes out and about in New York, Feb. 20.
CREDIT: Splash News
katie holmes, new york, nyc, black coat, black leggings, bun, white sneakers, common projects
A closer view of Katie Holmes’ white sneakers.
CREDIT: Spash News

Holmes finished her effortlessly cool look with a pair of Veja sneakers, a French brand that the actress tends to lean towards, featuring a white leather upper with a subtle pastel blue logo and matching heel detailing. The Esplar low-top sneakers retail for $120 and are available at Saks.

veja low-top sneaker
Veja Esplar low-top sneakers.
CREDIT: Saks
Holmes was out and about in a similar ensemble just last week, choosing a sneaker from Veja’s collaboration with Madewell. The sold-out style retailed for $150 and includes a bright orange logo along with her own unique touch of colorful — and likely unintentional — paint splatters across the toe.

Katie Holmes Vejas Sneaker Outfit
Katie Holmes wore her, now sold-out, Madewell x Veja sneakers on Feb. 13.
CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

She also has paired her favorite outfit combination with sneakers from Common Projects and a collared coat that appeared to be from Max Mara. Called the Original Achilles, the footwear style Holmes chose is all white, save for a foil-stamped factory ID at the heel. The kicks are available for purchase on Nordstrom.com for $411.

katie holmes, gray sweatsuit, hoodie, sweatpants, max mara coat, teddy coat, tote bag, sunglasses, beanie, Actress Katie Holmes steps out for coffee all bundled up on her Birthday, turning 41 today in a cold day New York City, NY, USA.Pictured: Katie HolmesRef: SPL5136499 181219 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Portugal Rights
Katie Holmes steps out in New York to get coffee on Dec. 18.
CREDIT: Splash News
katie holmes, common projects sneakers, white sneakers, celebrity style, birthday, shoe detail, nyc, street style
A close-up look at Katie Holmes’ white Common Projects sneakers.
CREDIT: Splash News
common projects, original achilles sneaker, all white
Common Projects Original Achilles sneaker.
CREDIT: Nordstrom
In addition to casual sneakers, Holmes will pair this three-piece outfit combination with a full range of footwear styles including heeled boots and patterned loafers, even dressing it up at times with a pointed-toe pump.

Katie Holmes, black boots, gray coat, white shirt, mom jeans, fall fashion, winter fashion, celebrity style, Frederick Wildman Wines 'Wrappy Hour' Event, New York, USA - 14 Dec 2019Celebrities surprised guests at Frederick Wildman Wines 'Wrappy Hour' pop-up shop at the Shops at Columbus Circle. Featured wines including Santi and Lamberti.
Katie Holmes attends Frederick Wildman Wines’ Wrappy Hour event in New York on Dec. 14.
CREDIT: Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock
Katie Holmes, black jacket, mom jeans, leopard-print shoes, loafers, animal print trend, fall fashion, black coat, handbag, sunglasses, out and about in New YorkPictured: Katie HolmesRef: SPL5131869 261119 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Jackson Lee / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Portugal RightsKatie Holmes out and about in New YorkPictured: Katie HolmesRef: SPL5131869 261119 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Jackson Lee / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Portugal Rights
Katie Holmes out and about in New York, Nov. 26.
CREDIT: Splash News
katie, holmes, street, style, fashion, new, york, paparazzi
Holmes in New York wearing on Sept. 25 wearing an overcoat and cross-body bag.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

To master Katie Holmes’ effortless off-duty feel, take a peek at these sneaker styles that are sure to change up your everyday look.

veja pink sneaker

To Buy: Veja V-12 Low-Top Sneakers, $150

cole haan sneaker

To Buy: Cole Haan GrandPro Rally Leopard Calf Hair Sneakers, $130

puma all white sneaker

To Buy: Puma Love Sneakers, $70

