Katie Holmes Keeps Coming Back to This French Sneaker Brand

Katie Holmes has quite the shoe wardrobe, but there are clear favorites among the bunch. One look at her recent outfit confirms it.

The actress, who’s been busy attending New York Fashion Week events over the past several days, stepped out today in a decidedly dressed-down ensemble. Holmes wore a pair of relaxed jeans with a pair of Madewell x Veja sneakers. She also tossed on a roomy, camel coat and sleek, top-handle bag that added classic polish to her casual look.

Katie Holmes wore her, now sold-out, Madewell x Veja sneakers on Feb. 13. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Holmes’ been spotted in this particular version of Madewell x Veja sneakers before, as far back as last summer. While the pair is recognizable for its orange logo, it’s also easy to spot them from the colorful — and likely unintentional — paint splatters. (She is the mother of a 13-year-old after all.) It also makes quite a statement that, among her vast selection of shoes, Holmes returns to this one again and again.

Of course, the “Dawson’s Creek” alum is not the only celebrity who’s a fan of the French footwear label. Veja sneakers can be found in the wardrobes of Meghan Markle and Emily Ratajkowski, as well. It’ll come as no surprise then that this particular collaboration style, that once retailed for $150, has sold out.

Veja x Madewell V-10 sneakers. CREDIT: Madewell.com

Veja currently offers an endless range of color combinations, but if the orange detailing of Holme’s well-worn pairs is preferred, shop similar options below.

To Buy: Veja Campo Textured-Leather Sneakers, $140

To Buy: JSlides Hippie Platform Sneaker, $87–$150

To Buy: Nike Wmns Air Force 1 Shadow ‘Total Orange’, $120

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Click through the gallery to see Katie Holmes’ favorite shoe styles as of late.

Want more?

Katie Holmes Does Leopard Prints, Ruffles + Square-Toe Booties at Zadig & Voltaire’s NYFW Show

Katie Holmes Matches an Icy Blue Suit to Her Eyeshadow + Black Sandals to Her Pedicure at ‘Flaunt’ Party

Katie Holmes Goes Full ’90s in Super Baggy Jeans & Square-Toe Boots With Sculptural Heels