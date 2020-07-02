Katie Holmes’ Daring Open-Back Dress Has Sweeping Details Just Like Her Waterside View

Katie Holmes discovered the perfect summer dress for a scenic waterside moment.

The “Dawson’s Creek” alumna shared an intimate look at her outdoor relaxation on Instagram this morning, looking out at the view from a wooden dock. The actress went for a flowy number from the contemporary label Tove for the occasion, opting for the brand’s Manon organic cotton slip dress with a low-back design. A classic white option like Holmes’ pick retails for $606 on the brand’s website while a polka dot iteration can be found on sale for $732 at Net-a-Porter.

Though her shoes couldn’t be seen in the snap, the “Batman Begins” star oftentimes favors on-trend silhouettes that are just as stylish as her dress of choice.

The 41-year-old is known for her top-of-the-line style, often revisiting her go-to colder weather ensemble: an oversize coat with streamlined pants and easy-to-wear shoes. She matches the combo with everything from Veja and Common Projects sneakers to flared-heel Dorateymur boots.

Related Nyjah Huston's Second Signature Nike SB Sneaker Just Released -- and You Can Buy It Now I Bought Brother Vellies Cloud Socks and It Was the Best Decision I Made in Months Olivia Culpo Accessorizes Her Crop Top and Tie-Dye Sweats Look With a Body Chain & Pointy Flats

With the warmer temperatures in New York, where the actress resides, Holmes began switching things up for her look. She kicked off the style transition as she ventured out in the city in March wearing a gray-on-gray outfit consisting of a Marquette graphic T-shirt, matching sweatpants and a sweatshirt tied around her waist.

Katie Holmes out and about in New York, March 9. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Katie Holmes’ sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

She stayed true to her previous style choices by wearing a pair of all-white sneakers from Common Projects. The Original Achilles silhouette showcases white leather uppers with a white rubber sole, finished with a foil-stamped factory ID on the heel. The sneakers retail for $425 and are available at Nordstrom.com.

Most recently, Holmes took her warm-weather style up a level with DIY tie-dye jeans for an at-home art project with her daughter Suri Cruise. While the teenager created a colorful pink top paired with smooth black loafers, her mom went barefoot and matched her blue-dyed pants to a minimalistic white ribbed tank top.

Emulate Katie Holmes’ flowy style with these next affordable white dresses.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Express

To Buy: Express Lace-Trim Dress, $54 (was $108).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Angashion Boho Dress, $28.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Lulus

To Buy: Moon River Sarait Dress, $82 (was $136).

For more of Katie Holmes’ best off-duty looks over the years, take a peek through the gallery.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.