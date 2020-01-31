Katie Holmes Shows How to Wear Strappy Sandals in the Winter in New York

Katie Holmes arrived at the American Australian Association Arts Awards in New York last night looking like a vision in white.

The actress shined in a white ruched long-sleeve dress from Khaite that hit ankle. She wore the off-the-shoulder look over an exposed black bra and a black coat from Wardrobe.NYC.

Katie Holmes arrives at the American Australian Association Arts Awards in New York, Jan. 30. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Katie Holmes’ black sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Despite the chilly weather in New York on Thursday, the former “Dawson’s Creek” star figured out a way to still wear strappy sandals and maintain her comfort. She chose a set of Calzedonia sheer black tights to wear under her almond-toe black thin-strap heels, keeping her legs and feet warm while matching the look perfectly.

The sheer stockings also allowed Holmes to show off her ruby red pedicure.

Katie Holmes arrives at the American Australian Association Arts Awards in New York, Jan. 30. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer view of Katie Holmes’ black sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The American Australian Association Arts Awards raised donations for the Australian Bushfire Relief Fund, benefiting the teams working to put out the devastating fires that occurred throughout the month.

Australian author Peter Carey and singer Kylie Minogue were honored with Excellence in the Arts Awards. Australian “Euphoria” star Jacob Elordi received the Rising Star Award. Elordi’s co-star Zendaya attended the event in a gray cut-out Christopher Esber dress with a set of black suede pointed-toe Christian Louboutin pumps with a tall heel.

Zendaya arrives at the American Australian Association Arts Awards in New York, Jan. 30. CREDIT: Shutterstock

