Katie Holmes & Suri Cruise Twin in DIY Tie-Dye Looks During Quarantine

Katie Holmes is spending quarantine making tie-dye clothing.

On Instagram today, the “Dawson’s Creek” alum shared an image of herself posing alongside 14-year-old daughter Suri Cruise, whose father is Holmes’ ex-husband, Tom Cruise, in DIY tie-dye.

In the photo, Suri wore a hot pink and white oversize T-shirt with a classic pattern. The teenager paired the colorful top with black loafers that appeared to be fabricated in patent leather. Meanwhile, Holmes sported a ribbed white tank top with blue, yellow and green tie-dye trousers. The A-lister did not wear shoes with the outfit, but she accessorized with a series of bracelets that came in a silver hue.

“ #diytiedye 🦋🦋🦋,” Holmes captioned her Instagram post, which received about 13,000 likes within one hour. The actress has over 2.1 million followers on social media.

When it comes to fashion, the mother-daughter duo often can be spotted in similar styles. Holmes and and her daughter own some of the same footwear, including Ugg Classic Tall boots and Adidas Superstar sneakers. However, Suri tends to favor classic, accessibly priced shoes, while her famous mom’s wardrobe also includes some trend-forward, heeled silhouettes — such as Gianvito Rossi high-heeled thong sandals or Christian Louboutin big-toe mules.

During quarantine, Holmes has been keeping fans in the loop about her at-home activities, including Easter egg decorating, drawing and other crafts projects, via social media. Additionally, the “Batman Begins” star took to Instagram on April 17 to commemorate a very special occasion: Suri’s birthday.

