Katie Holmes & Suri Cruise Make an Ice Cream Run in Looks Inspired by the 1990s & 2000s

Katie Holmes and her daughter Suri Cruise, 14, showed off their coordinating mother-daughter style this week on an ice cream run in New York.

Walking home on the streets of Manhattan yesterday, the duo both opted for fall-ready looks with printed face masks to tout. As Holmes decided on a knit sweater and baggy mom jeans, her daughter followed a similar route in a layered cardigan and flare-leg black jeans. While Holmes’ look echoed style trends from the 1990s, Suri’s outfit pulled inspiration from the early 2000s.

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise stop for ice cream in New York, Sept. 8. CREDIT: Jackson Lee/Splash News

When it came to footwear, both mom and daughter decided on relaxed shoes for the stroll. The “Dawson’s Creek” actress’ choice came in the form of a slip-on green satin mule with ruched uppers and a contrast brown outsole. Her teenage counterpart stayed comfortable in classic all-white lace-up sneakers, echoing Holmes’ favorite Common Projects silhouette.

