Katie Holmes & Emilio Vitolo Jr. Take Suri Cruise For a Bike Ride in Trending Sneakers

Katie Holmes and her new beau, restauranteur Emilio Vitolo Jr., explored New York this week by bike with a special guest in tow.

Joined by Holmes’ daughter Suri Cruise, the trio rented Citi Bikes on Monday for a quick trip around town. For the occasion, Holmes went comfy-chic in gray joggers layered under a classic white T-shirt and an oversize double-breasted checkered coat. Her 14-year-old daughter followed a similar outfit combination in relaxed pants matched to a ruffled white knit top.

Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr. ride Citi Bikes in New York, Oct. 19. CREDIT: RCF/MEGA

Katie Holmes (L) and Suri Cruise ride Citi Bikes in New York, Oct. 19. CREDIT: MEGA

As for footwear, it appeared that both Holmes and her daughter coordinated in their choices. The duo opted for low-top all-white sneakers with smooth leather uppers, resembling the actress’ go-to silhouette from Common Projects.

The pair with its exposed stitched and layered panels creates an easy to pair appeal, matchable to any ensemble as Holmes has proved time and time again. The Original Achilles silhouette showcases white uppers with a white rubber sole and finished with a foil-stamped factory ID on the heel. The sneakers retail for $425 and are available at Nordstrom.com.

Katie Holmes rides a Citi Bike in New York, Oct. 19. CREDIT: RCF/MEGA

Common Projects Original Achilles. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

As for Holmes herself, the star of “The Secret” movie oftentimes favors on-trend silhouettes that are just as stylish as her outfit of choice. The 41-year-old is known for her top-of-the-line style, matching her go-to fall combo — relaxed pants, an oversize coat and a casual top —with everything from Veja sneakers to Common Projects kicks and flare-heel Dorateymur boots. As the weather heats up, though, you can find the actress in flowy dresses, more lightweight tops and a rotation of easy-going pieces like trending black “ugly” double-strap sandals.

Beyond off-duty style and impeccable footwear taste, Katie Holmes’ experience in the fashion industry earned her the title of an Olay brand ambassador; she also previously served as the face of Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Miu Miu, Ann Taylor and more top brands throughout her successful career.

Achieve effortlessly-chic style just like Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise with these next more affordable twists on their classic white sneakers.

