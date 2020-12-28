×
How Katie Holmes Became the Must-See Street Style Star in 2020

By Nikara Johns
Even with no where to go, Katie Holmes managed to look stylish on a daily basis in 2020. Day after day the actress stepped out in New York wearing outfits that looked effortlessly cool, comfortable and chic all at the same time, which is why she is the must-see street style star of the year.

With no red carpet in sight, Holmes still found a way to make a statement with her clothing that inspired us all to want to get dressed and leave the house. For one, she mastered the mom fashion. Whoever said the relaxed look wasn’t cool was proved wrong by Holmes this year time and time again.

She wore many different denim looks, including this high-waisted silhouette in August, paired with Birkenstock Arizona sandals and a plaid top.

Katie Holmes is seen carrying a bouquet of flowers and later shops at a Downtown Manhattan supermarket. 18 Aug 2020 Pictured: Katie Holmes. Photo credit: LRNYC / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA694871_012.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Katie Holmes in Downtown Manhattan on Aug. 18.
CREDIT: LRNYC / MEGA
Earlier this month, she also wowed in a cropped black puffer jacket and a tie-dye face mask with black leather boots and super wide-legged retro-inspired denim.

Actress Katie Holmes Picks Up Some Cupcakes At Little Cupcake Bakeshop In Nolita In New York CityPictured: Katie Holmes Ref: SPL5202383 101220 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Katie Holmes makes a bakery run in New York on Dec. 10.
CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / Splash

Holmes’ shoe style also made waves this year as she continually stuck with the most popular trend of wearing comfortable flats and sneakers.

Standout brands included Staud x New Balance, Acne Studios and Common Projects. The latter has a been go-to sneaker throughout 2020 for the “Dawson’s Creek” star. Holmes sported the all-white Common Projects leather lace-ups as part of one of her best looks of the year, for instance. Remember that sweatpants and blazer ensemble, which she wore in September.

Holmes paired the shoes with cream sweatpants that showed off her socks and a checkered blazer from Frame and a white tee. This outfit cemented Holmes’ street style stardom.

katie holmes, sneakers, sweatpants, style, shoes, blazer, Emilio Vitolo Jr., boyfriend, new york
Emilio Vitolo Jr. and Katie Holmes out for a walk in New York, Sept. 21.
CREDIT: LRNYC/MEGA

When she wasn’t in sneakers, however, Holmes was a fan of Oxfords, loafers and mules. She wore one pair of all-white Oxford shoes on many occasions, including in July when she paired the style with an embroidered crop top with puff sleeves from Ulla Johnson.

Katie Holmes, ulla johnson crop top, yellow shirt, abs, stomach, white lace-ups, mom jeans, khaite tote bag, floral mask, is seen on a hot humid day showing her toned midriff while sporting a colorful face mask as she went shopping in Manhattan's Soho area. 03 Jul 2020 Pictured: Katie Holmes. Photo credit: LRNYC / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA686347_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]Katie Holmes is seen on a hot humid day showing her toned midriff while sporting a colorful face mask as she went shopping in Manhattan's Soho area. 03 Jul 2020 Pictured: Katie Holmes. Photo credit: LRNYC / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA686347_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Katie Holmes in an Ulla Johnson crop top, mom jeans and white lace-up shoes while out and about in New York, July 3.
CREDIT: MEGA
To see more of Katie Holmes’ street style through the year, click through the gallery.

