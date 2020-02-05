Katie Holmes’ Latest Vampy Look Includes a Bodysuit & Strappy 4-Inch Heels

Katie Holmes went monochrome on the cover of Flaunt Magazine.
The 41-year-old actress poses on the front of the publication’s latest issue wearing an Olivier Theyskens coat and bodysuit.
View this post on Instagram
Thank you @flauntmagazine for having me on your cover! Photographed by @williamlords Styled by @mrmontyjackson wearing @oliviertheyskens and @roberto_coin Written by @muihai Hair by @djquintero Makeup by @genevieveherr Manicurist @enamelle #theboy2 comes out FEBRUARY 21!!!!!!
On her feet, Holmes was clad in a pair of strappy black Saint Laurent sandals. The shoes were fabricated from lambskin, with an open-toe, a wrap-around ankle-strap and a 4-inch stiletto heel. The sandals can be purchased now on Ssense.com, where they retail for $745.
The “Batman Begins” star’s hair was styled in an updo, showing off a pair of Roberto Coin earrings. She also wore a bracelet from the brand.
In 2019, Holmes enjoyed a resurgence of popularity as a style star, thanks to her trend-forward fashion choices. The A-lister opted for several of the largest shoe fads of the year, among them big-toe sandals from Christian Louboutin, high-heeled thong sandals from Gianvito Rossi and leopard-print loafers from Manolo Blahnik. For more casual outings, the mother to Suri has also been spotted in simple staples such as Ugg’s shearling boots and Common Projects’ all-white sneakers.
View this post on Instagram
KATIE HOLMES | YOU’RE SAYING YOU'D LIKE TO BORROW A CUP OF SUGAR? HERE, HAVE TWO⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ A winter odyssey across Gotham alongside the inimitable @KatieHolmes212 saw the actor discussing her upcoming films, "The Secret: Dare To Dream” and “Brahms: The Boy II," as well as life in New York (including risky West-Side Highway bike-riding), her new role directing, and of course, how to keep positive.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ "I laugh a lot with my girlfriends," shares Holmes. "I try to have an awareness when things aren’t going well, to see the humor in it. This is because I tend to set my expectations high and then it’s never really what I thought, and that’s funny. Don’t we all do that?"⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Read the whole interview at Flaunt.com and buy #TheHomeIssue, out now.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Holmes wears @OLIVIERTHEYSKENS coat and romper, @YSL BY @ANTHONYVACCARELLO shoes, and @ROBERTO_COIN earrings and bracelet.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Photographed by William Lords | @williamlords⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Styled by Monty Jackson | @mrmontyjackson⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Written by Mui-Hai Chu | @muihai⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Hair: DJ Quintero | @djquintero⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Makeup: Genevieve Herr | @genevieveherr⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Manicurist: Elle Gerstein | @enamelle⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Produced by: Sharon Pandolfo Perez | @sharonpandolfo ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #flauntmagazine #flaunt #flauntfeature #TheHomeIssue #168⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ @ROBERTO_COIN
In 2020, Holmes is likely to bring her fashion savvy to some red carpet premieres since she has two films coming out in the next few months: “The Secret: Dare To Dream” and “Brahms: The Boy II.”
If you’re into Holmes’ strappy sandal look but don’t want to break the bank, consider one of these affordable alternatives.
To Buy: Steve Madden Leyla Sandals, $90.
To Buy: Jaggar Bow Ankle Strap Sandal, $172.
To Buy: Steve Madden Impressed Lace-Up Sandals, $92.
Click through the gallery to see some of Katie Holmes’ favorite shoes to wear.
All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.
Want more?
Suri Cruise and Katie Holmes Do Mother-Daughter Dressing in Athleisure & Simple Sneakers
Katie Holmes Shows How to Wear Strappy Sandals in the Winter in New York
Katie Holmes Does an Unexpected Styling Fad in Leather Pants & Stilettos at Berlin Fashion Week