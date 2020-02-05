Katie Holmes’ Latest Vampy Look Includes a Bodysuit & Strappy 4-Inch Heels

Katie Holmes went monochrome on the cover of Flaunt Magazine.

The 41-year-old actress poses on the front of the publication’s latest issue wearing an Olivier Theyskens coat and bodysuit.

On her feet, Holmes was clad in a pair of strappy black Saint Laurent sandals. The shoes were fabricated from lambskin, with an open-toe, a wrap-around ankle-strap and a 4-inch stiletto heel. The sandals can be purchased now on Ssense.com, where they retail for $745.

The “Batman Begins” star’s hair was styled in an updo, showing off a pair of Roberto Coin earrings. She also wore a bracelet from the brand.

In 2019, Holmes enjoyed a resurgence of popularity as a style star, thanks to her trend-forward fashion choices. The A-lister opted for several of the largest shoe fads of the year, among them big-toe sandals from Christian Louboutin, high-heeled thong sandals from Gianvito Rossi and leopard-print loafers from Manolo Blahnik. For more casual outings, the mother to Suri has also been spotted in simple staples such as Ugg’s shearling boots and Common Projects’ all-white sneakers.

In 2020, Holmes is likely to bring her fashion savvy to some red carpet premieres since she has two films coming out in the next few months: “The Secret: Dare To Dream” and “Brahms: The Boy II.”

