Katie Holmes’ Shoes Combine Two Major Spring Trends in One

Katie Holmes is ahead of the curve as far as spring footwear goes.

The “Dawson’s Creek” alumna stepped out today in New York in a flowing ensemble that diverged from her standard outfit combination. She chose a black cardigan that she left half buttoned up to flare open smoothly over her brown pleated midi skirt and carried her favorite black leather Métier London handbag.

Katie Holmes steps out in a pleated skirt and sweater in New York. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Katie Holmes’ mules. CREDIT: Splash News

The most trend-forward element of her ensemble came at her feet; her open-toe mules included a tall heel with a thicker neoprene-like strap, finished off with two major trending footwear elements.

The front of the shoe featured a squared toe, falling in line with the ’90s-inspired revitalization of square-toe shoes that erupted in 2019. The heel also keeps up with current trends with its flared-out shape, seen on popular pairs by Amina Muaddi, Bottega Veneta and Moschino.

Katie Holmes steps out in a pleated skirt and sweater in New York. CREDIT: Splash News

Stay on trend like Katie Holmes in similar black mules that come at affordable price points.

To Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Mr-Big Mules, $135

To Buy: Schutz Bardana Sandals, $145

To Buy: Topshop Skyla Slides, $65

