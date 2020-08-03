Katie Holmes Is the Epitome of Cool-Mom Style in a Jean Skirt & Her Go-To ‘Ugly’ Shoes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Katie Holmes gave her take on mom-chic style for a Sunday afternoon outing in New York.

For the city weekend outing, the “Dawson’s Creek” alumna opted for an easy-going outfit that teamed a classic white T-shirt with a midi-length dark-wash denim skirt from Levi’s; similar designs retail for $90 on the brand’s website.

Katie Holmes out and about in New York, Aug. 3. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer look at Katie Holmes’ double-strap sandals. CREDIT: MEGA

On her feet, the actress broke out her new favorite sandals: a black double-strap pair with smooth leather uppers, a wide footbed and adjustable metallic buckles. Considered traditionally “ugly” in the fashion world, Holmes joined the expansive list of celebrities (such as Heidi Klum and Paris Jackson) switching out their sleek heels for orthopedic-looking or sport-leaning sandals like iterations from Teva, Prada and Birkenstock.

The sleek design is quickly becoming her go-to silhouette for summer; she paired the sandals with a yellow, black and white sweater top and the comfiest all-black yoga pants — Nike offers a similar pair for $80 — this past Friday. She broke out her beloved cheetah-print face mask as well for the outing with her daughter Suri Cruise, 14.

Katie Holmes out and about in New York, July 31. CREDIT: LRNYC/MEGA

A closer view of Katie Holmes’ sandals. CREDIT: LRNYC/MEGA

The star of the newly-released “The Secret” movie oftentimes favors on-trend silhouettes that are just as stylish as her outfit of choice. The 41-year-old is known for her top-of-the-line style, often revisiting her go-to colder weather ensemble: an oversize coat with streamlined pants and easy-to-wear shoes. She matches the combo with everything from Veja sneakers to flared-heel Dorateymur boots. As the weather heats up, though, you can find the actress in flowy dresses, more lightweight tops and a rotation of easy-going pieces.

Beyond off-duty style and impeccable footwear taste, Katie Holmes’ experience in the fashion industry earned her the title of an Olay brand ambassador; she also previously served as the face of Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Miu Miu, Ann Taylor and more top brands throughout her successful career.

