Katie Holmes Braves the Snowstorm in a Cozy Peacoat & Gold-Coated Boots

Katie Holmes braved the impending snowstorm in New York today as she made one last run out to the art store before the powder starts piling up.
The “Dawson’s Creek” alumna was spotted leaving Blick Art store in Flatiron this afternoon, stepping out into a wintery scene as the first flakes began falling in Manhattan. Prepping for the storm, Holmes layered up in a turtleneck sweater and a cozy tan oversize peacoat; her look also included an Evolvetogether face mask and a few bags of art materials.
To keep her feet and legs warm in the cold weather, the “Batman Begins” actress slipped on a pair of knee-high black boots with a unique gold-coated trim across the midsole. Set atop a flat heel and a rigid outsole, the design helped add traction to the wet cobble stone as Holmes headed home.
Watch on FN
Just yesterday, Katie Holmes picked up another activity to keep her busy during the snowy days: a new guitar.
The actress stepped out in Manhattan on Tuesday afternoon to purchase the instrument and made sure to break out her chicest winter attire for the cold-weather outing. The ensemble layered a cozy gray coat over a ribbed navy sweater and classic light-wash mom jeans. As she held tight to her new instrument, the actress also showed off her stylish footwear choice of the day. The sleek square-toe boots came with smooth leather uppers and a rounded block heel for stability.
When it comes to Holmes’ style, the star of “The Secret” movie oftentimes favors on-trend silhouettes that are just as stylish as her outfit of choice. The 41-year-old personality is known for her top-of-the-line style, matching her go-to fall combo — relaxed pants, an oversize coat and a casual top —with everything from Veja sneakers to Common Projects kicks and flare-heel Dorateymur boots. As the weather heats up, though, you can find the actress in flowy dresses, more lightweight tops and a rotation of easy-going pieces like trending black “ugly” double-strap sandals.
Beyond off-duty style and impeccable footwear taste, Holmes’ experience in the fashion industry earned her the title of an Olay brand ambassador; she also previously served as the face of Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Miu Miu, Ann Taylor and more top brands throughout her successful career.
Click through the gallery to have a peek through more of Katie Holmes’ chic street style throughout the years.